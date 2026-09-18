A Nigerian woman in Port Harcourt moved into her unfinished duplex after her landlord repeatedly raised her rent

She shared a video of the unfinished building on TikTok on September 4, 2026, explaining her decision in Pidgin English

The video drew reactions from viewers who pointed out concerns about the building's window design amid the city's heat

A Port Harcourt woman has packed her belongings into her own uncompleted duplex after she said her landlord kept raising her rent without reason, choosing to live in an unfinished structure rather than continue paying for accommodation she felt was no longer worth the stress.

The woman, who goes by @preshpriceless on TikTok, shared a video of the building on September 4, 2026, speaking in Pidgin English to explain what pushed her to the decision.

Port Harcourt woman moves into unfinished duplex after landlord increases rent. Photo credit: @preshpriceless

Source: TikTok

"As landlord no gree me make I get peace for where I dey live. As landlord no gree me rest, e dey increase rent like say me and am get issue, na once I carry myself park enter my uncompleted building," she said in the video.

She added that she saw no point in continuing to pay rent in Port Harcourt when she already owned a property, however unfinished it may be.

"I no go get this kind building come dey pay rent for Port Harcourt. E no possible," she said.

Why the video is generating buzz

The clip quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers engaging with her story.

However, a number of comments focused less on the rent issue and more on the building's design, particularly its windows, which several people said looked too small for Port Harcourt's notoriously hot weather.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to the video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

@Judeodira wrote:

"Omo ur window plan na bad idea."

@legendaryjasygerald echoed the concern:

"For this heat una put this small window."

@Pascal global footwears took a lighter approach, joking:

"I go back in once this rent expire 🤣."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had moved into her uncompleted building.

Lady displays uncompleted building she spent N85m on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had showcased the unfinished storey building she spent millions on.

The lady who earlier spent N35 million on the foundation posted the unfinished stage of the building and the amount she spent.

She revealed that she spent a total of N85m to get to that level and rested for two months before she continued.

Source: Legit.ng