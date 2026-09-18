Petrol prices have surged to N1,850 per litre in Mubi, with several northern markets recording prices above N1,500

Dangote Refinery’s latest gantry-price increase is intensifying pressure on marketers, consumers and government to intervene

Rising petrol costs are already pushing up transport fares, threatening higher food prices and deeper household financial strain

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices have climbed sharply across parts of Northern Nigeria, with motorists in some communities paying as much as N1,850 per litre, deepening concerns over transportation costs, food prices and household expenses.

The steepest price cited was in Mubi, Adamawa State, where petrol reportedly reached N1,850 per litre. In several other northern markets, prices have moved into the N1,500 to N1,700 range.

Nigerians face tough times as petrol prices race to N1,850 in 7 Northern states. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In parts of Damaturu, Yobe State, petrol sells for between N1,500 and N1,520 per litre, while prices in Kano, Sokoto and Borno have reached around N1,500.

Parts of Taraba have recorded prices between N1,500 and N1,700 per litre. Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Bauchi are also experiencing prices above N1,400.

The increases are more pronounced than in the South. Filling stations in Lagos are selling petrol at around N1,380 to N1,390 per litre, while prices in parts of Ogun State have climbed to about N1,410. Some outlets on the outskirts of Abuja are also selling above N1,400.

Dangote's latest adjustment adds pressure

The latest retail increases follow another adjustment by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which raised its petrol gantry price from N1,265 to N1,350 per litre, effective September 12.

The latest increase means the refinery's gantry price has risen by N185, or about 15.9%, since August 21, when it stood at N1,165 per litre.

Since then, the price has moved through N1,185, N1,200 and N1,265 before reaching N1,350.

Marketers fear further increases if crude oil prices remain elevated, particularly amid international market uncertainty linked to the escalating US-Iran conflict.

Marketers seek government intervention

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, said domestic petrol prices would continue to respond to changes in crude oil costs.

He urged the Federal Government to consider supplying crude to domestic refineries at prices slightly below international market levels and to review some statutory charges affecting petroleum-product distribution, according to a Daily Sun report.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has also called for urgent intervention, warning that sustained petrol-price increases could worsen Nigeria's cost-of-living pressures.

NLC President Joe Ajaero called for measures including wage support, increased crude supply to domestic refineries in naira and greater national petroleum storage capacity.

Transport fares begin to rise

For consumers, the impact is already extending beyond filling stations.

Commercial tricycle operators in Kano have reportedly increased fares by about 50% on some routes, while transport costs have also risen in Benue.

New petrol prices emerge across seven northern states. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

That could have wider consequences for northern states, where long-distance road transportation is crucial to moving agricultural produce and other goods.

As petrol climbs above N1,500 in several markets, the latest fuel-price shock risks becoming more than an energy story. For millions of households, it could increasingly determine how much they pay for transport, food and other everyday essentials.

NLC raises alarm as petrol prices rise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Nigeria have reached as high as N1,520 per litre in some states.

The increases have pushed up transport fares and prompted the Nigeria Labour Congress to demand urgent government intervention.

Source: Legit.ng