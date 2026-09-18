The Australian Government announced a new wave of migration policy changes targeting student visas, visitor visas, and the Working Holiday Maker Programme

Australia's Department of Home Affairs said the changes are designed to bring net overseas migration down to 225,000 by the 2027/28 financial year

The updated rules will restrict secondary applicants on most student visas and introduce a ballot system for working holiday extensions in regional areas

Australia has introduced sweeping changes to its migration system, with new rules that directly affect international students, their families, and visitors hoping to extend their stay in the country.

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs published the policy update, outlining measures it says are needed to manage population growth, protect workers, and strengthen the integrity of the visa system.

Australia announces new student visa restrictions affecting families of international students. Photo credit: Bay Ismoyo, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The changes target several visa categories and will be rolled out progressively over the next 12 months.

Australia: What changes for student visa holders

Among the most significant moves is a crackdown on what the government describes as "visa hopping" within the student visa pathway.

Under the updated rules, secondary applicants on most student visas will face new restrictions, a change that could affect spouses and dependants of international students who currently use secondary applications to remain in Australia.

The government also said it will move against migration agents who knowingly lodge visa applications without merit, signalling stronger enforcement action in that space.

Australia: Visitor visas and Working Holiday changes

All visitor visas will now carry a No Further Stay condition, meaning holders can no longer use a tourist visa as a launching pad for extending their time in Australia through other applications. The government said the condition is meant to ensure visitor visas are used only by genuine short-term travellers.

The Working Holiday Maker Programme will also change significantly. A ballot system will be introduced for years two and three of the programme, where regional work will be required.

The government said it will also work to stabilise processing times for working holiday applications to three months.

Australia: Broader migration targets

The policy changes are designed to help Australia hit net overseas migration figures of 245,000 in the current financial year and 225,000 in 2027/28, in line with projections set out in the federal budget.

To reach those numbers, the government said it will also strengthen compliance measures to remove people who are in the country without valid visas, and update Ministerial Direction 119 to prioritise skilled migrants in healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement, defence, resources, agriculture, aquaculture, and fishing.

Ministerial Direction 110 will also be updated to better protect children who are victims of crime, support victims of domestic and family violence, and address hate and criminal behaviour.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had mentioned five countries whose citizens can skip English proof for a student visa.

Australia publishes duration of stay for student visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had revealed how long foreigners can reside in the country on a student visa.

The details, published by the Department of Home Affairs, outline the full scope of what the visa permits, including travel rights and work allowances, making it one of the more flexible student visa options available to international applicants worldwide.

The Subclass 500 student visa does not carry a fixed expiry date for all holders.

Source: Legit.ng