Peller revealed during a recent livestream that Ice King Ochacho had climbed to number 184 on Spotify's top chart

Peller made the disclosure during a phone call with Ice King's mother, pledging to push the artist to number 1 on Apple Music

Davido spotted the clip on Tunde Ednut's page and dropped a reaction that got fans talking online

Ice King, the son of billionaire Ochacho, is making moves on the music charts, and the buzz has now reached one of Nigeria's biggest superstars.

During a recent livestream, popular content creator Peller shared exciting news about the emerging artist while on a phone call with Ice King Ochacho's mother.

Davido weighs in as Ice King makes a stunning move on music charts. Credit: Davido, Ice King

Source: Instagram

Peller revealed that Ice King had climbed to number 184 on Spotify's top chart, adding that he had no plans of slowing down his support for the young musician.

"Iceking Ochaco is now number 184 on Spotify top chart and I won't rest until he reach number 1 on Apple Music," Peller declared during the call.

Davido's Reaction Gets People Talking

The clip of Peller's livestream made its way onto Tunde Ednut's page, one of the most-followed entertainment blogs on Instagram.

That is where Davido spotted it, and the DMW boss responded with three laughing emojis, a small but telling gesture that quickly drew attention from fans and followers online.

Ice King continues his Music chart rise as Davido reacts. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The reaction from Davido, who commands a massive following and whose endorsement carries significant weight in the Nigerian music space, added fresh momentum to the conversation around Ice King's rise.

Ice King's chart activity marks an early but notable step for the son of billionaire Ochacho, and with figures like Peller publicly championing his journey and Davido taking notice, the young artist appears to be building a profile that extends well beyond his family name.

Watch the Instagram video of Peller talking about Ice King:

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng