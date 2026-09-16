Davido Speaks as Peller Shares Plans for Billionaire Ochacho’s Son Ice King on Apple Music Chart
- Peller revealed during a recent livestream that Ice King Ochacho had climbed to number 184 on Spotify's top chart
- Peller made the disclosure during a phone call with Ice King's mother, pledging to push the artist to number 1 on Apple Music
- Davido spotted the clip on Tunde Ednut's page and dropped a reaction that got fans talking online
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Ice King, the son of billionaire Ochacho, is making moves on the music charts, and the buzz has now reached one of Nigeria's biggest superstars.
During a recent livestream, popular content creator Peller shared exciting news about the emerging artist while on a phone call with Ice King Ochacho's mother.
Peller revealed that Ice King had climbed to number 184 on Spotify's top chart, adding that he had no plans of slowing down his support for the young musician.
"Iceking Ochaco is now number 184 on Spotify top chart and I won't rest until he reach number 1 on Apple Music," Peller declared during the call.
Davido's Reaction Gets People Talking
The clip of Peller's livestream made its way onto Tunde Ednut's page, one of the most-followed entertainment blogs on Instagram.
That is where Davido spotted it, and the DMW boss responded with three laughing emojis, a small but telling gesture that quickly drew attention from fans and followers online.
The reaction from Davido, who commands a massive following and whose endorsement carries significant weight in the Nigerian music space, added fresh momentum to the conversation around Ice King's rise.
Ice King's chart activity marks an early but notable step for the son of billionaire Ochacho, and with figures like Peller publicly championing his journey and Davido taking notice, the young artist appears to be building a profile that extends well beyond his family name.
Watch the Instagram video of Peller talking about Ice King:
Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.
The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.
Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.