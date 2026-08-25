Snaresbrook Crown Court confirmed Nigerian dancer Poco Lee is listed for plea and trial preparation on September 15, 2026

Community leader Benjamin Kuti explained that Poco Lee is currently on remand in a UK prison ahead of the court date

The court's Admin Team Lead James Baker confirmed the hearing is open to the public but withheld precise time and courtroom details

Snaresbrook Crown Court has officially confirmed that Nigerian dancer and socialite Iweh Pascal Odinaka, widely known as Poco Lee, will appear before the court on September 15, 2026, as part of proceedings related to an assault allegation made against him.

The confirmation came through an exclusive correspondence from the court's Admin Team Lead, James Baker, in response to an enquiry sent on Monday.

Snaresbrook Crown Court confirms Poco Lee’s September 2026 hearing over assault charges. Photo: poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Baker stated that the case is listed for plea and trial preparation on the date in question, while explaining that precise timing and courtroom details would only be made available the day before the hearing, as reported by the Punch.

Poco Lee currently on remand, says community leader

Benjamin Kuti, also known as Oluomo of Derby and founder of a community organisation supporting Nigerians in the United Kingdom, had earlier stated that Poco Lee is presently being held on remand in a UK prison.

Kuti said his knowledge of the situation stems from his regular attendance at court proceedings where he offers support to members of the Nigerian community facing legal challenges in the UK.

"I can confirm that the reports are true. Poco Lee is currently on remand in a UK prison. His next court date is scheduled for the second week of September, when he is expected to have a plea hearing," Kuti said.

He further explained that a plea hearing would require the accused to enter either a guilty or not-guilty plea before the court.

Kuti also confirmed his intention to attend the September proceedings as part of his ongoing support for Nigerians navigating the UK legal system.

See Benjamin Kuti's post about Poco Lee below:

What happens next at Snaresbrook Crown Court

The court's response corroborated Benjamin Kuti's account, confirming that Poco Lee's appearance before the Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15 is an official court listing.

The hearing will be a plea and trial preparation session, a standard stage in UK Crown Court proceedings during which the case's direction is largely determined based on the defendant's plea.

The court has officially disclosed no further details regarding the nature of the specific assault allegation at this stage.

Poco Lee faces a September 15 UK court hearing as Snaresbrook Crown Court confirms his case listing. Photo: poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Rahman Jago defends Poco Lee amid UK arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rahman Jago spoke out about the reported arrest of his close friend, Poco Lee, in the UK.

The Nigerian socialite described the situation as heartbreaking and urged people not to exploit the dancer’s ordeal for social media clout.

Rahman Jago also expressed his belief that there is more to the situation than what the public has heard.

Source: Legit.ng