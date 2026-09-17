Dangote Refinery’s ₦2.15 trillion IPO offers 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each, opening ownership to eligible investors

Subscriptions run from September 14 to October 13, 2026, with participation starting at just ₦5,250 for 10 shares

Investors can apply through authorised banks, stockbrokers or digital channels, following the required verification, funding and submission steps

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened its initial public offering (IPO), giving investors an opportunity to acquire shares in one of Nigeria’s biggest industrial companies.

From the ₦525 share price to the minimum amount required and how to subscribe, here are seven important things prospective investors should know.

7 to know about Dangote Refinery's shares and investment processes. Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

1. Dangote Refinery targets about ₦2.15 trillion

The refinery is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each. If the entire offer is taken up, the company would raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion.

The size of the transaction makes the offer significant for both the company and Nigeria’s capital market.

2. Investors have one month to participate

The IPO opened on September 14, 2026, and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026.

Prospective investors therefore have a limited subscription window, although the timetable remains subject to the terms of the offer.

3. Minimum investment starts at ₦5,250

The minimum subscription is 10 shares. At ₦525 per share, an investor needs at least ₦5,250 to participate.

Investors seeking larger holdings can apply for additional shares in accordance with the offer terms, according to a report by TheCable.

4. IPO opens Dangote Refinery ownership

Aliko Dangote has described the transaction as an “IPO for the people,” pointing to the relatively low minimum subscription as a way of broadening participation.

The offer allows eligible retail investors to become shareholders rather than simply consumers of the refinery’s products.

5. Why the IPO matters to NGX

FCMB Group Chief Executive Ladi Balogun said the transaction could strengthen the Nigerian Exchange and support its ambition to become a more important African capital market.

A successful transaction could also provide another route for large companies seeking to raise capital through Nigeria’s public market.

6. FCMB companies have different roles

Three FCMB Group businesses are participating in the transaction. FCMB Capital Markets is a joint issuing house, CSL Stockbrokers is the stockbroker to the issue, while First City Monument Bank serves as a receiving bank and distribution agent.

7. How to invest in Dangote Refinery IPO

How to invest in Dangote Refinery + 7 key things to know about the IPO. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

For retail investors, the process begins by choosing an authorised subscription channel provided for the IPO.

Step 1: Confirm that you have the identification and investor information required by the chosen authorised channel.

Step 2: Decide how many shares you want to apply for. The minimum is 10 shares, costing ₦5,250.

Step 3: Complete the required subscription process through an approved participating bank, stockbroker or authorised digital investment channel.

Step 4: Fund the application with the full amount required for the number of shares requested.

Step 5: Submit the application within the offer period and keep evidence of the transaction.

Qualified investors and High Net Worth Individuals applying for 50,000 shares or more and operating a functional stockbroking account are expected to complete the applicable investor subscription form and fund their chosen account.

N525 per share: Dangote Refinery opens

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE has opened its Initial Public Offering, allowing Nigerians and other eligible investors to own shares in Africa’s largest oil refinery.

The public offer, which opens on Monday, September 14, 2026, comprises 4.1 billion new ordinary shares priced at N525 each.

Source: Legit.ng