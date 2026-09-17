AI is reshaping Nigerian workplaces, with clerical, customer-service and administrative roles facing the greatest disruption

Content, design, accounting and newsroom jobs are exposed, but investigative and creative responsibilities still require human judgment

Research suggests AI will transform more Nigerian jobs than it eliminates, making digital skills and adaptability increasingly essential

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from a futuristic idea to an everyday workplace tool in Nigeria, raising questions about which jobs could face the greatest disruption.

From banks and media houses to accounting departments and customer-service centres, tasks previously performed entirely by humans can increasingly be completed or accelerated by generative AI.

Full list of Nigerian jobs threatened by AI and how to improve yourself. Credit: Pukas/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The change is already gaining momentum. PwC's 2025 Nigerian CEO survey found that 81% of respondents expected AI to be integrated into business processes and workflows to a moderate, large or very large extent within three years.

About 72% expected the technology to transform workforce and skills strategies, according to a report by PwC

However, the evidence does not suggest that AI will simply eliminate entire professions.

The International Labour Organization's 2025 research found that clerical occupations have the highest exposure to generative AI, while emphasising that exposure does not automatically translate into job losses, the International Labour Organisation reported.

10 Nigerian jobs facing AI disruption

1. Data-entry clerks: AI can extract information from invoices, forms and other documents, reducing the need for employees to enter large volumes of information manually.

2. Bank customer-service officers: As Nigerian banks expand digital services, AI assistants can increasingly answer routine questions, explain transactions and direct customers to appropriate services.

3. Call-centre agents: Banks, telecommunications companies, fintechs and other businesses can deploy AI-powered systems to handle repetitive customer enquiries, potentially reducing demand for basic call-centre work.

4. Personal and administrative assistants: Generative AI can draft correspondence, summarise documents, prepare meeting notes, conduct basic research and automate some scheduling and administrative workflows.

PwC's Nigeria AI report specifically points to drafting emails, summarising documents and creating workflows as examples of administrative tasks already being automated with AI tools.

Writers, designers and journalists also exposed

5. Junior content writers: Businesses that previously employed people to produce basic product descriptions, advertisements, website copy and social posts can generate first drafts using AI.

6. Transcriptionists: Modern speech-recognition systems can turn recorded interviews, meetings and conversations into text within minutes.

7. Entry-level graphic production workers: Generative AI can create basic marketing visuals and social-media creatives, putting greater emphasis on branding, art direction and sophisticated design skills.

8. Bookkeeping and accounts clerks: Routine activities such as invoice processing, transaction classification and financial reporting can increasingly be automated.

9. Junior newsroom and rewrite journalists: AI can rapidly summarise reports, rewrite press releases and produce basic news copy.

Reporters who conduct interviews, investigate claims, verify information and obtain exclusive information, however, perform tasks that require considerably more human judgment.

10. Travel and ticketing agents: Digital platforms combined with AI can compare flights, hotels and itineraries, reducing the value of agents who primarily handle straightforward bookings.

AI may change jobs rather than simply destroy them

The Nigerian picture is more complicated than predictions of mass unemployment.

A 2025 PwC, Lagos Business School and Microsoft study reported that only 13% of surveyed Sub-Saharan African organisations adopting AI had experienced workforce reductions.

It also found that 70% of Nigerian respondents expected generative AI to improve their efficiency, while 88% believed AI tools could help them develop new skills, creativity and work quality.

More recent PwC research published in May 2026 found that 64% of African workers surveyed were already using AI in their roles, even as many organisations remained at the pilot stage of adoption.

How to master jobs threatened by AI and get better. Credit: Pukas/Contributor

Source: UGC

The World Bank's 2026 World Development Report similarly estimates that jobs in high-income economies face substantially greater generative-AI automation risk than those in low- and middle-income countries, where it estimates 4.5% of existing jobs are at risk.

For Nigerian workers, therefore, the bigger immediate challenge may be job transformation rather than wholesale job disappearance.

Workers in exposed occupations can strengthen their position by learning to use AI themselves and moving towards responsibilities involving judgment, verification, relationships, strategy, creativity and decision-making.

Digital banking: Top Nigerian banks shut branches nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s banking industry is rapidly reducing its physical footprint as Deposit Money Banks closed a net 476 branches and cash centres between 2022 and 2025.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2025 Statistical Bulletin for the Financial Sector showed that banking locations nationwide fell from 5,410 in 2022 to 4,934 in 2025, an 8.8 per cent contraction over three years.

Source: Legit.ng