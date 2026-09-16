Mr Macaroni has explained why he has reduced his public criticism of the government after years of speaking about issues affecting Nigerians

The actor said repeated backlash from citizens, threats, and the frustration of saying the same things without seeing meaningful change left him exhausted

He stressed that his decision to take a break should not be mistaken for silence, saying he would be ready to speak again

Nigerian actor and social commentator Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up on the reason behind his noticeable reduction in political commentary.

The actor spoke after Wazobia FM shared an old interview in which he discussed threats he received over his involvement in the EndSARS protests.

Mr Macaroni clarified that the interview was more than two years old but said the concerns he raised remain relevant.

Mr Macaroni explains he reduced his public criticism of the government after years of speaking about issues affecting Nigerians. Photos: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the biggest issue is not the threats but what he described as Nigerians’ tendency to complain about problems before quickly moving on.

“There is nothing I will say now that I haven’t already said hundred times over,” he said.

He explained that constantly repeating the same message without seeing citizens sustain the pressure had become tiring.

Why Macaroni stepped back from govt criticism

Mr Macaroni recalled that he had also faced persecution and criticism for speaking against government policies.

He said some Nigerians he sought to represent eventually turned against him, leaving him portrayed as the “troublesome person.”

The actor said a March 2026 statement in which he heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration marked the point when he decided to take a break.

However, he stressed that his break is not permanent.

“When Nigerians are finally ready, I will be ready too,” he said, adding that he currently wants to focus on redefining himself and his art.

Read X post by Mr Macaroni where he explained the reason he stopped criticising the government here:

Reactions trail Mr Macaroni's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@KryptoIcing stated:

"I can't even blame you. You have earned your right to take any decision you see fit. My only hope is that Nigerians one day wake up from this cowardice and self inflicted slumber."

@Shola71278454 noted:

"See your last paragraph that’s the main issue and concern about the whole situation in this country cuz at the end of the day no one is coming to save us we need to start speaking up and do the needful"

@TonyRuud1 shared:

"All of you saying, you have done your best, you have done all you can, nobody blames you for backing down bla bla bla... Can we just shut up for once and actually do something. Get off your useless phones and do something. Useless Nigerians"

Mr Macaroni says repeated backlash from citizens and threats left him exhausted. Photo: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he has always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng