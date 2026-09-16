Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh shared a cryptic post and video on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The mother of one appeared in a white floor-sweeping gown amid reports that she lost a brand endorsement over unmet obligations.

Tonto captioned her post with a bold declaration about being graced and protected by El-ROI.

Tonto Dikeh stepped out strikingly this week, sharing a video and caption that many are reading between the lines of, following reports that she lost a major brand endorsement deal.

The Nollywood actress and self-described evangelist posted the clip to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, appearing poised and unbothered in a white floor-sweeping gown that closely resembled a wedding dress.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh makes bold claims amid reports she lost brand endorsement. Photos credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

A makeup artist can also be seen in the footage working on her look ahead of what appeared to be a significant occasion.

The post comes on the heels of reports that a company dropped Tonto as its brand ambassador after she allegedly failed to fulfil her contractual obligations, including missing several meetings organised by the firm.

Tonto Dikeh's cryptic caption

Rather than address the endorsement saga directly, the mother of one let her caption do the talking.

Tonto Dikeh shares stunning video amid brand endorsement loss. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The movie star boldly declared that she is "graced and protected by El-ROI," a Hebrew name for God meaning "the God who sees me."

The statement, paired with her regal appearance in the white ensemble, appeared to be her way of signalling that she remains unbothered and spiritually anchored despite the swirling controversy.

Here is the Instagram video shared by the mother of one amid videos trailing:

Fans flood her comments with support.

Tonto's followers quickly rallied around her, flooding the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration for her look.

@ifediora_joyce wrote:

"You bodied the dress to ultimate perfection, queen."

@shyllonhoneycrown commented:

"Woman so pretty, this look is screaming grace!!!!"

@henrysklue said:

"My mother❤️❤️❤️ for lifeeee Forever is the deal! No matter."

@switplayyyyy shared:

"We all God's babies, build for Greatness"

Tonto Dikeh accused of blackmailing Pastor Fatoyinbo

Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo. However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng