The Federal High Court in Ibadan struck out a University of Ibadan (UI) application seeking to stop three student activists from attending classes

The three students were originally disciplined after displaying 'No To Fee Hike' placards at a student gathering in 2024

CAPPA, which backed the students legally, called on the university to stop what it described as the continued persecution of the students

Ibadan, Oyo state - A Federal High Court in Ibadan has struck out an application filed by the University of Ibadan that sought to prevent three student activists from attending classes while an appeal over their disciplinary sanctions remained pending.

As reported by The ICIR, the application was filed in Suit No. FHC/IB/CS/87/2025 by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale. The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), which provided legal support to the students, disclosed that the matter was heard on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The Federal High Court in Ibadan strikes out the University of Ibadan’s application seeking to stop three student activists from attending classes pending an appeal.

Source: Original

The three students at the centre of the dispute are Ayodele Aduwo, Mide Gbadegesin and Linus Adaoma. Their troubles began on May 13, 2024, when they briefly held up placards reading "No To Fee Hike" and "#FeesMustFall" during the inauguration of the Students' Union leadership at the university. University authorities removed them from the venue and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them. CAPPA alleged the students were physically assaulted, profiled as cultists, and subjected to a prolonged campaign of intimidation.

The proceedings resulted in Aduwo and Gbadegesin each receiving a four-semester suspension. Adaoma was not formally suspended but, according to CAPPA, faced ongoing victimisation, including being blocked from taking up her seat as a legislator in the University of Ibadan Student Representative Council despite winning a majority in the election.

Court quashes UI's disciplinary action

On April 15, 2026, Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, quashed the university's disciplinary action and ordered the immediate reinstatement of the students. The university appealed that judgment and filed the application before the same court, seeking a stay of execution to keep the students out of classes while the appeal was heard at the Court of Appeal.

During Monday's proceedings, the court found that there was nothing practical left to stay, as the students had already resumed classes and the substantive appeal was already before the appellate court. The court told the university to take any further applications on the matter to the Court of Appeal and also cautioned the university's counsel to exercise more care when filing court processes.

CAPPA urges the University of Ibadan to obey the court judgment and end the dispute involving three student activists. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

CAPPA urges UI to obey judgment

Following the university's withdrawal of the application, the court struck it out. The students can now continue attending classes unless the Court of Appeal rules otherwise.

CAPPA welcomed the outcome and called on the University of Ibadan to end what it described as the persecution of the students.

FIJ quoted Zikora Ibeh, the organisation's Assistant Executive Director, as saying:

"The court has spoken on the immediate issue.

"The responsible next step is for the University of Ibadan to practise what it preaches and lead by example by obeying the judgment and upholding the rule of law."

Furthermore, CAPPA urged Nigerian universities more broadly to review their disciplinary procedures to ensure that peaceful protest and criticism of institutional policy are not treated as offences against students.

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Source: Legit.ng