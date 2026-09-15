A content creator posted a video criticising Davido's 30BG fanbase after mid-year 2026 streaming data placed the Afrobeats star outside Nigeria's top 10

Davido clapped back in the Instagram comment section and on his story, pointing to his release timeline as context for the ranking

The Afrobeats star also cited his consistent run of major records over the past four to five years to challenge the critic's argument

Davido has pushed back against a content creator who used Nigeria's mid-year 2026 streaming figures to attack both his music and his fanbase, 30BG.

The content creator, who goes by the name Benji, posted a video on Instagram on September 15, 2026, highlighting that Davido landed at number 12 on the list of most-streamed Nigerian artists for the first half of 2026, placing him outside the top 10.

Davido reacts to criticism from content creator over his songs and fanbase. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Asake topped the chart, with Wizkid coming in at number 2 despite not releasing an official project this year.

Artists including Ayra Starr, Tems, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, Buju, and Burna Boy also ranked above Davido on the list.

Benji used the data to question the dedication of Davido's supporters, arguing that a fanbase that claimed the "30 Billion Gang" title should be able to drive stronger streaming numbers for their artist.

He captioned the video:

"Davido falls off the top10 most streamed Nigerian artists for 2026. Wizkid Asake Mavo FOLA Seyi vibes tops the list."

Davido's response to the streaming criticism

The Afrobeats star responded directly in the content creator's comment section before also addressing the matter on his own Instagram story.

His argument centred on the fact that he released no new music during the first half of the year, making the comparison, in his view, fundamentally flawed.

Davido wrote:

"Did I drop anything h1 until after mid year ! U clearly can't read English ! U fool make dem do am now ! Una go continue to Dey cry ! I've had the biggest records every year for the last 4/5 years !"

The award-winning singer framed his commercial track record across the past four to five years as the more meaningful measure of his standing in the industry, rather than a mid-year snapshot taken during a period when he had deliberately stayed off the release calendar.

Davido speaks out after content creator comments on his songs and fanbase. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The context behind the streaming numbers

The streaming data covers the first half of 2026 in Nigeria.

Benji's video also took aim at Davido's use of content creators and influencers to promote his music, suggesting that even with figures such as Peller, Carter Efe, and Shank on his side, the streaming results still fell short.

Davido, who dropped an album roughly one to two months before the mid-year data was compiled, maintained that the ranking reflected a conscious gap in releases rather than any decline in relevance or fan loyalty.

Watch the content creator criticise Davido's songs and his 30BG fanbase in the Instagram video below:

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng