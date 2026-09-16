Yul Edochie's elder brother, Linc, took to Instagram to publicly celebrate his brother's estranged wife, May, on her birthday

Linc referred to May as 'May Yul Edochie' in his warm birthday tribute, a detail that caught fans' attention

Fans flooded the post with reactions, praising Linc for showing May love amid her difficult situation

Actor and producer Linc Edochie warmed hearts on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, when he publicly celebrated his brother Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, on her birthday with a glowing tribute on Instagram.

In the post, Linc described May as "one of the smartest, most efficient, and most hardworking Moms and Entrepreneurs," going on to pray for God's continued blessing and protection over her life.

Yul Edochie’s elder brother Linc showers praises on May on her birthday. Credit: mayyuledochie/lincedochie

Source: Instagram

What fans particularly noticed was his deliberate choice to address her as "Ambassador Queen May Yul Edochie," a clear signal that, in his eyes, she remains a full and respected member of the Edochie family.

Linc Edochie's birthday tribute to May

The birthday message came on the same day May's fans surprised her with two cows, cash, a cake, and an ogene performance to mark the occasion, making it an especially eventful day for the mother and entrepreneur.

Linc's post quickly gained traction, with many followers applauding him for standing firm in his affection for May despite the very public tensions surrounding her marriage to Yul Edochie.

His words struck a chord with fans who feel May has been treated unfairly, and the comments section filled up fast.

Fans hail Yul Edochie’s brother Linc over message to actor's estranged wife May. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Linc Edochie's birthday message to May is below:

Fans React to Linc's Post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans on Instagram. Read them below:

@chidimmaabuchi wrote:

"Happy birthday queen 👸👸👸, na brother in-law wey show us love we go respect...."

@go85769 commented:

"You are sensitive oga, thank you very much for celebrating your wife queen may, this is a definition of a good wife 🙏💖"

@abigailiyaji shared:

"Happy birthday to you my wonderful queen, Gods blessings"

@ja.nny515 said:

"You are a true son of ur father nnam"

@lod_brian reacted:

"Ah ah. BLOOD IS NO LONGER THICKER THAN WATER AGAIN?? omoooo"

@oscarlina_okaikoi added:

"I love the full name"

Ebonyi First Lady dances with May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie sparked reactions after a video of them dancing together surfaced online

In the clip, the first lady led a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko, another woman, and May joined in, as the five women danced energetically to an Igbo song at an upscale indoor venue.

While the group brought excitement to the challenge, May Edochie drew particular attention from fans, who flooded the comments to praise her carefree appearance.

Source: Legit.ng