Defence Minister Musa Christopher, Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, and Senator Ali Ndume all spoke at the public presentation of a book on former COAS Tukur Buratai

The book, authored by Dr MS Abubakar, documents about 10 years of research into Buratai's leadership and military reforms between 2015 and 2021

Emir Sanusi linked Nigeria's security crisis to ethnic divisions, economic hardship, and the politicisation of key institutions such as the military and judiciary

Senior government officials, traditional rulers, and international dignitaries gathered in Abuja on Wednesday, September 16, to mark the public presentation of a book on the leadership of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd.).

The event held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre, Asokoro, where the book "Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era," written by Dr MS Abubakar, was officially unveiled.

New book examines the decisions that shaped Buratai’s years as Army chief. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Defence Minister praises Buratai's legacy

Minister of Defence Musa Christopher described Buratai's time as the 20th Chief of Army Staff, from 2015 to 2021, as a period of deliberate institutional reform covering training, equipment, troop welfare and overall professionalism.

He said the book was not merely a record of service but a case study in how lasting change within a military institution could be driven by policy and discipline rather than by any single individual.

Christopher, who described himself as a direct beneficiary of Buratai's mentorship, noted that several officers who served under the former army chief had gone on to become service chiefs and senior commanders, which he took as clear evidence of his impact on leadership development.

He also recalled Buratai's frequent visits to Maiduguri during active operations in the North-East, describing it as a sign of genuine commitment to troops on the frontline.

Sanusi calls for stronger institutions

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II used the occasion to offer a broader diagnosis of Nigeria's security situation, arguing that the country's problems predated the violence itself.

"The security crisis in this country did not begin with the violence as we see it. It did not begin with banditry. It did not begin with Boko Haram and terrorism," he said.

Sanusi said ethnic and religious divisions had worsened the crisis and called for Nigerians to prioritise a shared national identity. He stressed that institutions such as the military, police, judiciary, Central Bank and media must remain professional and independent of political interference, adding that security planning must extend beyond electoral cycles.

He also highlighted links between insecurity and economic hardship, arguing that unemployment, lack of education and unmet basic needs made young people more vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups.

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, acknowledged that politicians, including himself, bore responsibility for many of Nigeria's challenges.

"When I say us, every blame is on a politician, and I am a politician," he said, while urging citizens and leaders to collaborate on national development. He praised Buratai as someone whose service had made a meaningful contribution to the country.

Dr Abubakar said his publication was the product of roughly a decade of research and interviews, and cautioned that failing to document military experiences risked erasing institutional memory that future leaders would need.

Former Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, Lieutenant General Domenico Giani (retd.), who attended from Italy, added that lasting security required accountability, interfaith dialogue and investment in education and economic opportunity, alongside military action.

He said military operations alone could not guarantee lasting peace without addressing issues such as education, justice, economic opportunities and social development.

The former Vatican security chief also stressed the importance of accountability, transparency and integrity in security institutions, describing corruption as a threat to effective security management.

He added that interfaith dialogue and humanitarian support were necessary in preventing conflicts and rebuilding affected communities.

Buratai's Army leadership examined

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a book documenting the leadership decisions and institutional changes that defined the Nigerian Army under Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the former chief of army staff, will be publicly presented in Abuja on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Titled 'Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era', the book was written by Dr M. S. Abubakar and will be unveiled at 9:45 a.m. at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Asokoro. The event is being organised by the Buratai Legacy Presentation Committee, with Sprezzatura Publishing Limited working alongside Clarivox Creative Limited.

Source: Legit.ng