Afrobeats star Davido showed off two brand-new customised Ferrari cars on his Instagram story on September 16, 2026

The Ferrari Roma and Ferrari Purosangue were both customised by VENUUM Black and are reportedly worth more than $4 million combined

Davido captioned the post with three words that got fans talking about his growing luxury car collection

Davido is not settling for factory finishes. The Afrobeats heavyweight took to his Instagram story on September 16, 2026, to show off two matching customised Ferrari builds and made his stance on standard luxury cars very clear.

The singer posted photos of a Ferrari Roma and a Ferrari Purosangue, both customised by VENUUM Black.

Davido displays his latest luxury car additions, including customised Ferrari models. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The two vehicles are reportedly valued at more than $4 million combined, making them a striking addition to his already enviable garage, which recently gained a new Mercedes Maybach.

Davido's caption said everything:

"Stock is boring."

Davido's new Ferrari collection

The Ferrari Purosangue is one of the marque's flagship V12 models, while the Roma was among Ferrari's recently phased-out lineup, making both cars notable choices for a collector looking to stand out.

Having VENUUM Black handle the customisation adds another layer of exclusivity to the pair.

The full caption on Davido's Instagram story read:

"Davido's two brand-new customized VENUUM Black Builds, a Ferrari Roma and a Ferrari Purosangue. The two luxury cars are reportedly worth more than $4M combined. Matching baddies. Stock is boring."

Check out Davido's cars in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Davido's new Ferraris

The post quickly drew reactions from fans across social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

@nwoko48999 wrote:

"Money na water 💦 Davido na Oga of them all ❤️"

@ojite_25 commented:

"When 30bg lead other's follow 😂😂"

@bibi_ispretty said:

"001 for a reason not your regular!!"

@i_am_oyinsexy reacted:

"Davido actually love cars and I love it for him 😍"

@dequezgram shared:

"Obo is on another level 🔥🔥👏"

@tochi_lifestyle wrote:

"Money too sweet sha.. generational wealth 🔥🔥"

@ren88750 offered a contrasting view:

"To be honest I don't get moved by things like this. And some people do get depressed because of this?"

Davido flaunts two customised Ferrari cars as he expands his luxury collection. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido lists his luxurious car collection, shares why he is done buying more

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music superstar Davido gave fans a glimpse into his impressive luxury car collection while explaining why he has decided to stop buying more vehicles for the rest of 2026.

The singer, who made the disclosure during a recent conversation with Davrel, said his garage currently houses three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and three Mercedes-Maybachs, bringing the total number of luxury vehicles to eight as he spoke about his expensive taste in automobiles and his current priorities.

Davido explained that he is now focusing his attention on his $70 million house in Eko Atlantic, saying he is done buying cars for the year as he shifts his priorities towards his property rather than adding more vehicles to his already extensive collection.

Source: Legit.ng