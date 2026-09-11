Davido took to Instagram to congratulate Ogun state First Lady Bamidele Abiodun on earning a master's degree from a London university

Bamidele completed her MSc in Public Policy and Management more than 35 years after obtaining her first degree

The Ogun state First Lady shared a heartfelt message encouraging others to pursue self-improvement at any age

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, paused his busy schedule on Friday, September 11, 2026, to publicly celebrate a significant milestone, shouting out Ogun state First Lady, Bamidele Abiodun, on her graduation from the University of London.

Reposting her announcement on Instagram, Davido wrote:

"Congrats Aunty! D bammest First Lady Ever!! @bamideleabiodunofficial"

Ogun Gov Abiodun’s wife Bamidele bags MSc from London university. Credit: davido/bamideleabiodun

Source: Instagram

Bamidele Abiodun Earns MSc at 60

Governor Dapo Abiodun's wife had shared the news herself, revealing she had graduated from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) with a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management.

What made the achievement particularly striking was the context: the degree came more than 35 years after she earned her first qualification, and in the same year she celebrated her 60th birthday.

In her post, she was candid about how demanding the programme was, singling out a statistics course as a particularly gruelling test of her resolve. She also referenced completing her final dissertation the previous year before walking away with her MSc.

"That statistics course tested the limits of my endurance, but through that and my final dissertation last year, I came out with my MSc," she wrote.

Bamidele's Message to Others Considering a Fresh Start

Beyond sharing her personal triumph, Bamidele used the moment to send an encouraging message to anyone weighing up a return to education or considering a major life change.

"I want to encourage everyone who is thinking of taking the journey of self improvement, it's never too late to begin again. It doesn't have to be a degree, it may be a career change or even coming out of retirement to do something new. There is always something more, and I am rooting for you!" she wrote.

She also appreciated her family for standing by her.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido playfully forced his logistics manager Israel DMW to pay his bills.

A screenshot of Davido's message to Ogun state First Lady is below:

Davido congratulates Governor Dapo Abiodun's wife on her second degree. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Ogun First Lady's social media post about her MSc is below:

Congratulations pour in for Ogun First Lady

Her words resonated with followers, who flooded the Instagram comments section with warm congratulations.

@bunmi.oke wrote:

"Remarkable milestone Your Excellency and hearty congratulations 👏👏🎉🎉🎉🎉👏👏"

@rapidowestt commented:

"Congratulations ma 👏"

@oluwakemiagbeke wrote:

"Many congratulations dearest your excellency Bamidele"

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng