The UAE government introduced a 10-year residence visa for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to environmental protection and sustainability

The Blue Visa targets a specific group of environmental advocates, including researchers, activists, and winners of global awards

Interested applicants can apply through a federal government authority or receive a nomination from competent UAE bodies

The United Arab Emirates government has unveiled the Blue visa, a 10-year residence permit available to foreigners who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, whether within the UAE or on the global stage.

The visa targets a defined group of individuals, including members of international organisations, staff of global companies, and people affiliated with associations and non-governmental organisations.

UAE opens 10-year residence visa pathway for foreigners with outstanding environmental work. Photo credit: Antonio Masiello, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Distinguished environmental activists, researchers, and winners of recognised international awards in the sustainability space are also among those the UAE considers eligible.

Who qualifies for the UAE Blue Visa?

The Blue Visa is open to both UAE nationals and foreign residents who champion environmental causes. The UAE government said the permit is designed to reward and attract those whose work has had a measurable impact on sustainability efforts worldwide.

Eligibility extends to advocates working across sectors, from grassroots activism and academic research to corporate sustainability roles and leadership within global environmental bodies. The government did not specify a minimum award tier or organisational rank, but described recipients as "distinguished" contributors to environmental work.

UAE Blue Visa: How to apply

Those interested in the Blue Visa can apply directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Alternatively, candidates may be put forward through a nomination process by competent authorities within the UAE.

The government did not publish a fixed application window, suggesting the visa is available on a rolling basis rather than through periodic selection rounds.

The Blue Visa sits within the UAE's broader framework of long-term residency options designed to attract talent and expertise in priority areas.

By extending a decade-long permit to environmental contributors, the UAE signals that sustainability expertise carries the same weight as innovation or academic achievement under its residency policies.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had offered a one-year residence visa to remote workers working for companies abroad.

Conditions for foreign graduates seeking UAE Golden Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the conditions for foreign graduates who want to apply for the UAE Golden Residency.

Administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Golden Residency allows successful applicants and their families to live, work, study, and invest in the UAE over an extended period, with the residency renewable automatically at the end of each term.

For graduates of universities outside the UAE, four conditions must all be met before an application can proceed.

Source: Legit.ng