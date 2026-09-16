The UAE launched the Blue Residency in 2024, offering a 10-year renewable stay to foreigners who make outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability

Blue Residency holders can sponsor family members, including spouses, children of any age, and parents, all under the same 10-year renewable permit

Holders of the UAE Golden Residency are eligible to convert their status to Blue Residency if they meet the required criteria

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a dedicated long-term residency option for individuals whose work has made a meaningful difference to environmental protection and sustainability globally.

Launched in 2024, the UAE Blue Residency is a 10-year, renewable permit that requires no local sponsor — a significant departure from the conditions attached to many standard residency categories in the country. It is open to foreign nationals who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to environmental causes, either within the UAE or on an international scale.

UAE lists 6 benefits foreigners with Blue Residency enjoys, gives details. Photo: Anadolu

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Benefits of UAE Blue Residency

Eligibility is tied specifically to environmental achievement. Individuals recognised for their work in sustainability and conservation are the primary target group for this residency category, according to the UAE's Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security authority (ICP).

Once granted, the Blue Residency extends well beyond the individual, and these are the benefits attached.

1. Holders can obtain a 10-year renewable residency.

2. Residency permits for their spouse, children regardless of age, and parents.

3. The package also includes the ability to sponsor domestic workers, providing practical support for daily living in the country.

4. For those still completing entry formalities, a six-month multiple-entry visa is available and can be renewed for an equivalent period to allow time to finalise the necessary procedures.

5. One of the more notable provisions covers the event of a sponsor's death. Dependent family members are permitted to remain in the UAE for the remainder of the residency's validity period, offering a level of security that is not always guaranteed under other residency arrangements.

6. The scheme also creates a pathway for existing residents. Holders of the UAE Golden Residency — a separate long-term visa category — may apply to convert their status to Blue Residency, provided they satisfy the eligibility requirements related to environmental contribution.

The Blue Residency sits alongside other long-term visa options the UAE has introduced in recent years as part of its broader effort to attract talent and expertise from around the world, with this particular category placing sustainability firmly at the centre of its criteria.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng