The UAE government announced five key benefits tied to its Green Residence programme, which is designed to attract global talent and investors

Green Residence grants a five-year renewable stay without requiring a local sponsor, offering holders greater flexibility and stability

The programme supports highly skilled professionals, creatives, investors, and self-employed individuals who want to live and work in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates has outlined five key benefits available to foreigners who hold a Green Residence, reaffirming the country's push to attract international professionals and investors seeking long-term stability.

According to the UAE government, Green Residence is one of its long-term residence categories, granted for a period of five years with the option of renewal. Unlike traditional residence arrangements, it allows holders to live and work in the country without requiring a local sponsor.

UAE publishes 5 key benefits of Green Residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Tim de Waele/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Source: Getty Images

What UAE Green Residence programme offers

The government described the scheme as a strategic initiative designed to strengthen the UAE's appeal as a place to live and work, targeting global talent, investors, and self-employed professionals with a more flexible model of long-term residence.

The five key benefits are:

1. A five-year residence that is renewable upon expiry

2. No sponsor is required within the UAE

3. The ability to sponsor family members, including a spouse and children, subject to approved requirements

4. Greater flexibility upon the expiry of the residence through specified grace periods

5. Support for highly skilled professionals, creatives, investors, and self-employed individuals

Who the Green Residence is designed for

The UAE government stated that the programme:

"provides a flexible long-term residence model that offers individuals greater stability and flexibility while living in the UAE."

The inclusion of grace periods upon expiry sets it apart from standard residence arrangements, giving holders more time to manage their status without the pressure of an immediate deadline. The ability to sponsor immediate family members adds another layer of appeal for foreigners considering a long-term move to the country.

The Green Residence sits within a broader framework of UAE initiatives aimed at drawing in international expertise and sustaining economic growth through talent retention.

UAE announces income threshold for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the monthly income foreigners must earn to meet the financial solvency requirement for a residency permit in the country.

The minimum income varies depending on whether the applicant receives employer-provided housing, with different thresholds set for those with and without accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng