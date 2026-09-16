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MTN, Airtel, Glo gets New Rival as New Telco Begins Nationwide Operations, Offers Physical SIM, eSIM
Technology

MTN, Airtel, Glo gets New Rival as New Telco Begins Nationwide Operations, Offers Physical SIM, eSIM

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Nigeria's newest telecoms operator, Lebara, launched full commercial operations nationwide on Monday
  • Customers can get Lebara SIM cards through more than 1,000 registered retail agents, including Slot stores, or via the My LebaraNG app
  • Lebara is entering a market dominated by MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile as an MVNO using existing network infrastructure

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's newest mobile operator, Lebara, has gone live nationwide, making its SIM cards available to the public through a network of retail outlets and registered agents across the country.

The company confirmed the launch in a statement on Monday, saying Nigerians can now pick up a physical SIM card or activate an eSIM through participating retailers.

Lebara has commenced nationwide commercial operations in Nigeria
Lebara, has officially gone live nationwide as it seeks to compete in the country’s crowded mobile market. Photo: Lebera
Source: Twitter

Customers who prefer a digital process can also complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) verification remotely via the My LebaraNG application.

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Teniola Stuffman, chief executive officer of Lebara Nigeria, said the go-live was a significant milestone for the company.

She said:

"We are excited to officially go live and make Lebara SIMs available to Nigerians. This is an important step for us as we begin to bring our services directly to customers.
"Our focus is on making connectivity simple and accessible while building digital experiences that give our customers more value."

Lebara said it had already brought more than 1,000 retail agents into its distribution network before launch, with Slot stores among the outlets where customers can access its services from day one.

What Lebara is offering

The initial service bundle covers mobile voice, SMS and data, alongside features such as usage tracking, cloud storage, Buy Now Pay Later options for eligible devices and access to LebaraPlay, the company's entertainment platform.

Nigerians interested in becoming distributors can register through Lebara's website as the company works to deepen its reach.

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How Lebara fits into Nigeria's telecoms market

Lebara is entering as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), meaning it delivers services to customers using infrastructure owned by existing network operators rather than building its own.

This approach allows the company to compete on pricing, distribution and customer experience without the capital outlay that comes with constructing a full mobile network.

Lebara has officially launched its services across Nigeria, offering mobile voice, SMS and data alongside digital services.
Lebara has moved from market preparation to full commercial operations in Nigeria Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

The company's Nigerian operations are tied to VAS2Nets Telecommunications Limited, which holds a Tier 5 MVNO licence from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)., Punch reports.

That licence took effect in March 2024, and the brand-licensing agreement between Lebara and VAS2Nets was announced in May of the same year. Lebara later unveiled its 0724 number series and held a soft launch in Lagos in February 2026 before rolling out nationwide.

The operator now competes in a sector already occupied by MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa's Nigerian business, Globacom and 9mobile.

MTN, Airtel, other telcos issue new notices

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has defended the controversial N6.98 USSD charge on banking transactions and responded to growing complaints over expired mobile data, insisting that telecom operators still bear the costs even when digital banking services fail.

The clarification comes amid rising frustration from subscribers of major telecom providers, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Glo, and 9mobile, over charges linked to USSD banking services and the expiration of unused data bundles.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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