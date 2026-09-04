Davido posted a cryptic message on X on September 3, 2026, days after a public exchange with rapper Erigga began over family wealth

The feud started when Erigga praised self-made musicians, prompting Davido to defend artists from privileged backgrounds who still work hard

Davido's latest post drew thousands of reactions, with many users criticising his comments as disrespectful towards people from poor backgrounds

Davido has stirred fresh controversy online after dropping a pointed post on X that many fans and critics saw as a direct shot at rapper Erigga, days into a simmering public feud between the two artists.

The Afrobeats star shared the message, which racked up thousands of likes and millions of views within hours on September 3, 2026.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido sparks reactions with cryptic post amid Erigga feud. Photo: davido/eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

Davido wrote:

"I go chop my own money .. still chop my pale own .. if e pain you go slap your poor papa."

How Davido and Erigga's feud started

The back-and-forth began on September 1, when Erigga posted what appeared to be a shoutout to musicians who built their careers without financial backing, writing:

"Shoutout to all the musicians who don't come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn."

Davido, son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke and nephew of Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, quote-tweeted the post and pushed back sharply.

"No be we say make your pops no guard o. Shoutout to the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top. Comot here with that your useless motivation … imbecile," he wrote.

The Grammy-nominated singer also questioned the appeal of poverty and hinted he could walk away from music entirely to focus on building billions.

Erigga responded by dubbing Davido the "Ambassador of Rich Kids" and accusing him of attempting to bully those without his level of privilege.

Check out Davido's cryptic post below:

Reactions trail Davido's post

The September 3 post deepened the divide, with many users arguing the comment crossed a line by appearing to mock people whose fathers are not wealthy.

@Jubril25126980 wrote:

"Erigga didn't mention your name from his first tweet. stop being petty and unsecured. You will be 40 soon, so you have to stop responding to every tweet as long as your name is not inclusive. After all, no be only your papa get money."

@YoungGeeOD said:

"don't disrespect poor people papa, are you not ashamed of what you're saying??"

@raliat_abosede1 commented:

"Your own money is your business, but disrespecting poor people to feel rich is a disgrace....Poverty is not a crime, and having money doesn't make you better than anyone. Learn some humility before life teaches you the hard way."

@Omo_richie1 added:

"You have no respect for the poor peoples father simply because your own father is rich right. Get yourself some sense Slovido you aren't a kid no more. Chioma reading your tweets must be so embarrassing for her."

@veryhungrymann kept it brief:

"I'm glad this will forever be in Twitter for the next generation to see what this guys says and how he acts."

Not everyone was critical, though. @anthony63750977 took a lighter tone:

"I wish say my papa get I for dey bill am steady!!!!!!!!! Oya na why we dey beg God? God adopt any of us? Omo nothing sweet like family money ! Me and you know no be actually 'fam money' they meant to say na 'ADELEKE MONEY' 😅 THAT MONEY 🤑 TOO SWEET I PRAY TO GET THAT KIND GRACE."

Afrobeats star Davido draws attention with cryptic X post amid clash with Erigga. Photo: davido/eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

Davido clashes with Wande Coal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Wande Coal exchanged heated words over their shelved collaboration, with both singers giving conflicting accounts of what happened.

Amid the feud, fans resurfaced a 2011 post in which Davido publicly asked Wande Coal for his contact details, sparking fresh reactions online.

The backlash intensified after Davido shared a WhatsApp screenshot claiming Wande recently sought his number through a middleman, with netizens highlighting the irony of his old post.

Source: Legit.ng