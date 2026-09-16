Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw led Nollywood tributes to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, sending condolences to his family

Femi Jacobs, Eniola Ajao and Bolanle Ninalowo were among the stars who reacted to the news of Jacobs' passing

Olu Jacobs' son, Olusoji, announced his father's death, and the family urged bloggers to respect their privacy

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, with several Nigerian stars taking to social media to pay their respects and send warm messages to his grieving family.

Kate Henshaw and other celebrities console the family of late actor Olu Jacobs. Credit: olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw was among the first to react publicly, posting a heartfelt tribute on X. The actress wrote:

"ADIEU TO A GREAT ONE!! You lived and shared your gift with the world. Rest well Uncle Olu Jacobs 🙏🏽🕊 May God comfort my darling Aunty J, Soji, Gbenga & the rest of the family in Jesus name."

Kate Henshaw's X post mourning Olu Jacobs is below:

Nollywood stars rally around Joke Silva

Actor Femi Jacobs, who shares the same surname as the late screen legend, also added his voice to the tributes. He wrote simply:

"Amen rest well our beloved uncle."

Actress Eniola Ajao and actor Bolanle Ninalowo each honoured the veteran by sharing photographs of him on their respective pages. Meanwhile, Funke Akindele, Ini Edo and Williams Uchemba chose to reach out directly to Jacobs' widow, heading to actress Joke Silva's Instagram page to offer their condolences.

Funke Akindele wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace"

Ruth Kadiri said:

"Rest well uncle olu"

Deyemi Okanlawon wrote:

"My heart goes out to you and the entire family. Do accept my deepest condolences."

Williams Uchemba commented:

"A life well spent, Rest Well Legend."

Another of Funke Akindele's tributes to Olu Jacobs is below:

The news of Olu Jacobs' passing was confirmed on Wednesday, September 16, by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, through a statement posted on Instagram. Olusoji is one of the sons Jacobs had with Joke Silva.

In the announcement, the family referred to the late actor as "The Lion of Lufodo" and called on bloggers and social media influencers to be mindful of their privacy during this difficult period.

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry pay heartfelt tribute to Olu Jacobs. Credit: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Joke Silva shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of her husband, Olu Jacobs, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health. The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng