The Federal Road Safety Corps launched an online platform that lets car buyers verify vehicle ownership before completing a purchase

The Proof of Ownership Verification Platform requires users to register and submit vehicle details to confirm ownership records

Nigerians looking to buy used cars can use the online platform to protect themselves from fraudulent transactions

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has set up an online platform that allows Nigerians to confirm who legally owns a vehicle before any money changes hands, a move aimed at reducing fraud in the used car market.

The platform, called the Proof of Ownership Verification Platform, is designed to help car buyers, sellers, and owners check vehicle ownership records and confirm compliance with road safety standards in Nigeria.

Buying a used car without checking its ownership details can expose buyers to serious problems later. Stock image for illustration only. Photo credit: Andreswd

Source: Getty Images

How the FRSC verification platform works

The process for verifying vehicle ownership on the platform involves four steps:

1. Register by creating an account using your personal details.

2. Submit your vehicle details through the platform.

3. Await verification of the submitted information.

4. Receive confirmation and print your proof of ownership document.

The FRSC said the service is part of its broader commitment to improving road safety across the country.

Why this matters for used car buyers

Buying a used vehicle in Nigeria carries real risks, particularly when ownership documents cannot be independently confirmed.

Fraudulent car sales, where buyers pay for vehicles with disputed or forged ownership papers, remain a common problem. The FRSC platform gives buyers a way to cross-check ownership claims against official records before completing a transaction.

Nigerians can access the platform directly at the FRSC Proof of Ownership Verification portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported certain things that every Nigerian buyer should know when purchasing a used car.

Cheapest cars to buy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on five cheapest cars to buy in Nigeria in 2026.

With the rising costs of imported foreign-used (Tokunbo) vehicles, smart buyers are turning their attention to durable, fuel-efficient models that won’t break the bank.

If you are working with a budget, your best strategy is to look for vehicles with cheap spare parts, excellent fuel economy and strong mechanic familiarity.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng