The UK government has outlined the eligibility rules for claiming State Pension abroad, covering workers who paid National Insurance contributions

Applicants must be within 4 months of their State Pension age before they can begin the claims process through the International Pension Centre

The pension can be paid into a local bank account abroad or a UK bank account, with payments scheduled every 4 or 13 weeks

The UK government has published guidance explaining how people who have worked or lived abroad can claim their State Pension, a detail that is particularly relevant to the growing number of Nigerians who have relocated to the United Kingdom under the japa wave.

According to the UK government's official guidance, eligibility for the State Pension abroad is tied to whether a person has paid sufficient UK National Insurance contributions.

UK explains how those living in the country can claim pension. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Those who have lived or worked abroad may also qualify depending on their circumstances.

How to Start the Claims Process

A claimant must be within four months of their State Pension age before they are permitted to begin the process.

To make a claim, individuals can either contact the International Pension Centre directly or complete and send in an international claim form to the same centre.

For those who have also lived or worked in other countries, it may be possible to claim an overseas state pension even before reaching the UK's State Pension age.

In that case, the guidance advises contacting the pension authority in the country of residence, which can then notify relevant state pension schemes in other countries where the applicant may have worked.

Payment Details and Bank Account Options

People living abroad for only part of the year must choose a single country to receive their pension in, as split payments across two countries are not permitted.

The pension can be paid into a bank in the country where the recipient lives or into a UK bank or building society.

Joint accounts and accounts belonging to another person are also acceptable, provided the account holder's permission is obtained and the account terms are met.

For those with overseas accounts, applicants will need to supply their International Bank Account Number (IBAN), a Business Identifier Code (BIC), or a bank and account number.

Any amount paid into a foreign account will be converted to the local currency at the prevailing exchange rate, with a conversion charge of 0.39% applied before payment.

Recipients can choose to be paid every four or 13 weeks. Where the State Pension amount falls below £5 per week, payment is made once a year in December.

The guidance also flags a potential delay worth noting: if a payment date falls in the same week as a US federal holiday, it may arrive one day late, as a US company handles the processing of these overseas payments. Similarly, local public holidays in the recipient's country of residence can also push back payment dates.

UK speaks about tuition fee loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government revealed which non-citizens will qualify for a tuition fee loan starting 1st January 2027.

Two categories of non-UK nationals were listed, with eligibility based on residency status or length of time lived in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng