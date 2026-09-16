Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar released a public statement mourning the death of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs at age 84

Atiku named three qualities that set Olu Jacobs apart from other actors and cemented his place in Nigeria's cultural memory

The ADC presidential candidate also extended condolences to Olu Jacobs' wife, actress Joke Silva, and the entire Jacobs family

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs, who died at the age of 84, describing his passing as the loss of "an institution" and "a cultural icon."

Atiku, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), released a public statement in which he pointed to three qualities that he said defined Olu Jacobs' remarkable career: his unmistakable voice, the dignity he brought to every role, and the sheer force of his talent, which he said made Jacobs "one of those rare artists who did not merely act before an audience, but became part of our collective memory."

Atiku Abubakar mourns Olu Jacobs Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku on Olu Jacobs' legacy

The former vice president noted that Olu Jacobs had been building his reputation long before Nollywood emerged as a global industry. According to Atiku, Jacobs helped lay the groundwork for the Nigerian film industry through decades of commitment to his craft, and in doing so gave younger actors a path to follow.

"He gave life to our stories, dignity to our culture and inspiration to countless younger actors who followed the path he helped to clear," Atiku wrote.

He added that the actor's death "feels deeply personal to a nation that watched him, admired him and grew up with him," and said the characters Jacobs portrayed and the standards he set would continue to speak for him long after his passing.

Condolences to Joke Silva and the Jacobs family

Atiku directed particular sympathy towards Olu Jacobs' wife, actress Joke Silva, describing her as his "beloved wife and lifelong partner." He also extended condolences to their children and the wider Jacobs family, expressing hope that the memories of their time together would bring them comfort.

Beyond the immediate family, Atiku addressed the broader Nollywood community, the wider African creative world, and fans around the globe who he said were mourning "a truly remarkable man."

Atiku said in closing:

"Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria his talent, his voice and a lifetime of excellence. Nigeria will remember him with pride, affection and profound gratitude."

You can read the full statement of Atiku on X here:

PDP former national chairman, Tukur, is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bamanga Tukur, a towering figure in Nigerian politics and business for over six decades, died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12.

Tukur held major roles including Governor of old Gongola State, Minister of Industries, and PDP National Chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Beyond politics, he founded BHI Holdings and led the Africa Business Roundtable as a founder, past president, and Life Patron.

Source: Legit.ng