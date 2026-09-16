The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrested Mexican cartel kingpin Arturo Carrera Loaiza at the Lagos airport on August 19, 2026, as he tried to flee Nigeria

NDLEA linked Loaiza to a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Ebonyi State through CCTV footage and location data embedded in images recovered during the investigation

The Ebonyi bust followed earlier NDLEA raids on meth labs in Ogun and Oyo states earlier in 2026, pointing to a wider transnational cartel network operating in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Mexican drug cartel figure at the Lagos airport while he was trying to leave the country.

NDLEA operatives raided a methamphetamine facility in Ebonyi State linked to a broader network of clandestine laboratories.

NDLEA busts Mexican kingpin, Ebonyi meth lab. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The agency's chairman revealed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), revealed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the latest breakthrough grew out of months of investigation into a transnational drug network operating across several Nigerian states.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle @ndlea_nigeria

Trail from Oyo state to Ebonyi

The case began to unravel when operatives raided a forest laboratory in Tapa village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State, on June 17, 2026, and arrested 56-year-old Mexican national Jose Villa Ochoa alongside four Nigerian collaborators.

Field tests at the site confirmed the presence of large quantities of methamphetamine and precursor chemicals.

Subsequent interrogation of Ochoa and further intelligence work by the agency's Special Operations Unit identified Mexican kingpin Arturo Carrera Loaiza as the man who recruited Ochoa and brought him into Nigeria.

Records showed Loaiza had entered the country on June 10, 2026, with another Mexican national, Jose Ceballos Perez. On August 19, 2026, operatives caught Loaiza at the Lagos airport as he attempted to board a flight out of the country.

During questioning, Loaiza claimed a Nigerian contact known only as "Henry" had invited him to Nigeria to explore a restaurant business venture, and denied any link to methamphetamine production. Investigators did not accept his account.

CCTV footage and chemical seizure*

Images recovered during the investigation showed Loaiza wearing a blue laboratory coat and standing near equipment used in methamphetamine production.

Metadata embedded in those images pointed operatives to a property under construction at Isiata Ugoni Okposi in Ebonyi State, belonging to one John Samuel Ivo Okike.

A raid on the property on August 30, 2026, found a suspicious temporary structure built above the septic tank area at the rear of the building, and witnesses reported a persistent strong chemical smell.

A CCTV memory card recovered at the site contained footage showing Loaiza in his blue laboratory coat on the premises, as well as John Samuel Ivo Okike directing the removal of chemicals and equipment from the property at around 9:00 p.m. on August 21, 2026.

Acting on a tip from a confidential source, NDLEA traced the relocated materials to a nearby isolated house in the custody of one Nwanja Obasi.

The raid recovered 442.8 kg of Acetone, 37.1 kg of Toluene, 31.5 kg of Hydrochloric acid, 200 kg of P2B, condensing units, a fabricated reaction pot, weighing scales, gas burners, and a dehydrator containing a white cloth sieve embedded with loose methamphetamine.

NDLEA arrests fugitive drug kingpin after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA operatives arrested fugitive drug kingpin Festus Ibewuike in Cotonou, Benin Republic, more than two years after he fled Nigeria.

Ibewuike was linked to the largest hero1n seizure ever recorded at Lagos's MMIA, where 49.70kg of the drug was intercepted in February 2024.

NDLEA chairman Marwa described the arrest as a breakthrough and warned other fleeing suspects that the agency would not relent.

Source: Legit.ng