The skit maker said Nigeria’s political environment could damage the reputation of people who were once highly respected

Mr Macaroni also questioned why Nigerians sometimes turn against those who speak up about issues affecting them

The entertainer said citizens often complain about economic hardship but quickly move on’

Nigerian skit maker and social commentator Mr Macaroni has disclosed why he is reluctant to pursue a political career.

The entertainer made the disclosure in a recent viral video while reflecting on his experiences speaking about issues affecting Nigerians.

According to the actor, advocacy can be a frustrating journey because the same citizens someone tries to defend may eventually criticise or turn against that person.

Mr Macaroni says Nigeria’s political environment could damage the reputation of people who were once highly respected. Photos: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

“I’m so happy about how things have been and you keep talking and it seems like you’re the troublesome person,” he said.

But his biggest concern appears to be what politics could do to a person’s reputation.

Mr Macaroni says politics corrupts

Mr Macaroni said he has watched people he once admired enter politics and subsequently damage the legacies they built before joining the political space.

“I look at Nigeria and I don’t think I want to get into the political space because it seems like the political space in Nigeria corrupts the very best of us,” he said.

He added that the development has left him “not thrilled” about entering politics.

The social commentator also criticised Nigerians’ tendency to move past economic complaints quickly.

Using fuel prices as an example, he said citizens could protest loudly for a few days before moving on to the next issue.

He further challenged the popular saying that anyone who can survive in Nigeria can survive anywhere.

According to Mr Macaroni, Nigerians should not celebrate enduring harsh conditions as a badge of honour.

Watch the X video of Macaroni speaking about his concerns on Nigerian politics here:

Reactions trail Mr Macaroni's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Godwin047147 stated:

"He is saying the truth, we love to suffer in nigeria, mojority of Nigeria once they see food chop, they don't care anymore, of what is happening in the country,"

@tobawaley1 shared

"This is reality. Some Nigerians can not be fight for, they have personal problem they need to sort out first and discover themselves."

@ChukwujiCFC stated:

"He has a point. Surviving shouldn’t be the goal; people should be able to live, work and build a decent life without constantly fighting just to get by."

Mr Macaroni questions why Nigerians sometimes turn against those who speak up about issues affecting them. Photo: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B .

According to him, he has always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng