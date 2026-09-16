Nigerian singer LAX, known for the hit 'Caro', tied the knot with his partner Ella in Naxxar, Malta

The couple had already celebrated a traditional wedding in Nigeria in June after getting engaged in January

Videos from their private wedding ceremony began circulating online, showing the couple exchanging vows

Nigerian singer LAX has officially wedded his partner, Ella, in a white wedding ceremony held in Naxxar, Malta, marking the final chapter of a love story that has been unfolding publicly throughout 2025.

Born Damilola Afolabi, the "Caro" hitmaker and his bride had already celebrated their engagement in January before sealing their union with a traditional wedding in Nigeria in June.

‘Caro’ star Lax marries lover in romantic Malta wedding. Credit: @izzlax

Source: Instagram

The Malta ceremony completed the journey as the couple exchanged vows in what appeared to be a private gathering with close friends and family.

LAX and Ella's Wedding in Malta

Footage from the ceremony began making rounds online, showing the newlyweds dressed in their wedding outfits as they made their vows official.

The clips captured the warm, personal atmosphere of the occasion, with guests on hand to witness the moment.

A separate video showed LAX and Ella making a celebratory entrance into their reception, dancing their way in as cheers erupted around them.

The energy from the crowd reflected just how joyful the occasion was for everyone present.

Lax celebrates new chapter with Malta wedding. Credit: @izzlax

Source: Instagram

From Engagement to 'I Do'

The couple's journey to the altar stretched across several months and two countries. Their engagement in January set things in motion, followed by a traditional ceremony on Nigerian soil in June, and now the white wedding abroad to seal it all.

The choice of Malta as the destination for their final celebration gave the event an elegant, international feel, a fitting backdrop for one of Nigerian music's beloved voices.

Watch the video of the couple below:

Gospel singer Steve Crown weds

Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Steve Crown walked down the aisle with his beautiful fiancée, Ruth Thomas, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a video shared by his colleague, Neon Adejo, who had also married a few months ago, Crown was seen with his bride at the altar.

The singer was instructed by the pastor officiating his wedding ceremony to lift the veil from his bride’s face.

Source: Legit.ng