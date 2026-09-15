David Adefunmil, a Nigerian man, relocated to London and described the farewell to his family as a rollercoaster of emotions

His departure was marked by tears, prayers, hugs, and repeated pleas from loved ones begging him to stay a little longer

David shared the emotional moment on X, where followers and mentees quickly flooded his post with congratulatory messages

David Adefunmil, a Nigerian man known on X as TechBoss among his followers, has moved to London after an emotionally charged farewell to his family that left him reaching for words to describe it.

Writing on X, David recalled that the day of his departure was unlike anything straightforward.

Nigerian man David Adefunmil says goodbye to family and relocates to London. Photo credit: David Adefunmil/ X.

Source: Twitter

Tears mixed with laughter, prayers were said over him, hugs lasted longer than usual, and the repeated phrase "please don't go yet" echoed throughout the goodbye.

David Adefunmil's Emotional Departure

In his own words, David described the experience as "a tooth-and-nail goodbye," a phrase that captures just how hard his loved ones held on before finally letting him leave.

The post, which featured both the American and British flags, hinted at a journey that had been in the making for some time.

While David did not spell out every detail of his relocation plans, the weight of the moment was clear in how he wrote about it: joy and grief sitting side by side, the way they often do when someone chooses a new life far from home.

His story resonated instantly with many Nigerians who understand the particular ache of the japa experience, the act of leaving family behind in pursuit of better opportunities abroad.

Followers Celebrate David's New Chapter

The reactions to his post poured in quickly, with friends, followers, and Nigerians sharing their congratulations.

Toluwalashe said:

"Congratulations man!"

AJ said:

"Oh! TechBoss has finally moved to the UK. God bless you for all you do brother."

Ayomide wrote:

"Please which country airport is this ?"

Ben Chin added:

"Congratulations my mentor."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng