Younger colleagues have taken to social media to show love to veteran Yoruba star Iya Osogbo who is known for her chilling movie roles

The old film star who retired from acting two years ago has turned a new age and the news was shared online

Iya Osogbo was spotted in a lovely video with actress Toyin Tomato who visited to celebrate with her

Veteran Yoruba actress, Grace Oyin-Adejobi, popularly known as Iya Osogbo has clocked 92.

A video showing the elderly woman dancing joyfully was recently spotted on social media.

Actress Iya Osogbo celebrates her 92nd birthday. Photos: @yeyetoyintomato

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Iya Osogbo

Actress Toyin Tomato shared a happy video of Iya Osogbo on her Instagram page. The veteran was stunned in a long ankara dress with a pink aso-oke head gear and another one placed on her shoulder as she danced.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Voices were heard in the background singing a song asking God to keep the woman hale and hearty. As they sang, the old woman showed that she was only getting old, she wasn't losing her dance skills.

Iya Osogbo seemed to be emotional about the show of love as she went on to hug her younger colleague. She also lovingly stared at actress Toyin who didn't stop singing about how beautiful the old actress looked.

Check out the lovely video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Iya Osogbo

Many were amazed at her energy and how she looks at her old age.

chinazaaaaaaaa:

"And she’s got so much energy."

teezmolly:

"Eran iyaami losogbo dah song Dey ring bell for my head."

topman_tech_services:

"Wow. Legend. Long life in good health ma’am."

poseidonel:

"Wowwwwww 92?! GOD IS GREAT."

______efish:

"I will do same for my mom at 100 IJN."

amaxynaturals:

"Whao. This is so beautiful. May we all live long in good health of mind and body in Jesus name. Amen."

ceemisorlar:

"Eran iya oshogbo that year legend."

hendrixmrbase:

"92? I'm just 21 and I dey get stomach headaches and migraine back pains from thinking too much."

talefalz:

"I tap into this blessing . May the Lord continue to strengthen her."

Actor Saka turns a year older

The comic actor shared a simple yet lovely photo to mark his big day.

In the photo, the actor was donned in a white t-shirt with ankara-print trousers. He had a blue cap on and held his glasses in his hands.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Saka expressed his gratitude to God for another year.

Source: Legit