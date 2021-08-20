Nigerians Amazed at Iya Osogbo’s Beautiful Look As Veteran Actress Gives Energetic Dance on Her 92nd Birthday
- Younger colleagues have taken to social media to show love to veteran Yoruba star Iya Osogbo who is known for her chilling movie roles
- The old film star who retired from acting two years ago has turned a new age and the news was shared online
- Iya Osogbo was spotted in a lovely video with actress Toyin Tomato who visited to celebrate with her
Veteran Yoruba actress, Grace Oyin-Adejobi, popularly known as Iya Osogbo has clocked 92.
A video showing the elderly woman dancing joyfully was recently spotted on social media.
Happy birthday, Iya Osogbo
Actress Toyin Tomato shared a happy video of Iya Osogbo on her Instagram page. The veteran was stunned in a long ankara dress with a pink aso-oke head gear and another one placed on her shoulder as she danced.
Pretty Mike visits actress Etinosa, her baby refuses to let go of 'hard currency' gift from socialite in video
Voices were heard in the background singing a song asking God to keep the woman hale and hearty. As they sang, the old woman showed that she was only getting old, she wasn't losing her dance skills.
Iya Osogbo seemed to be emotional about the show of love as she went on to hug her younger colleague. She also lovingly stared at actress Toyin who didn't stop singing about how beautiful the old actress looked.
Check out the lovely video below:
Nigerians celebrate with Iya Osogbo
Many were amazed at her energy and how she looks at her old age.
chinazaaaaaaaa:
"And she’s got so much energy."
teezmolly:
"Eran iyaami losogbo dah song Dey ring bell for my head."
topman_tech_services:
"Wow. Legend. Long life in good health ma’am."
poseidonel:
"Wowwwwww 92?! GOD IS GREAT."
AY at 50: Omotola Jalade celebrates comedian, pens lovely birthday message in Ondo dialect, many surprised
______efish:
"I will do same for my mom at 100 IJN."
amaxynaturals:
"Whao. This is so beautiful. May we all live long in good health of mind and body in Jesus name. Amen."
ceemisorlar:
"Eran iya oshogbo that year legend."
hendrixmrbase:
"92? I'm just 21 and I dey get stomach headaches and migraine back pains from thinking too much."
talefalz:
"I tap into this blessing . May the Lord continue to strengthen her."
Actor Saka turns a year older
The comic actor shared a simple yet lovely photo to mark his big day.
In the photo, the actor was donned in a white t-shirt with ankara-print trousers. He had a blue cap on and held his glasses in his hands.
In the caption that accompanied the post, Saka expressed his gratitude to God for another year.
Source: Legit