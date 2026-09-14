Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered police to arrest suspects linked to the killing of Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Ajagungbade in Ile-Ife

Ajagungbade, known as Emir, was shot in the head during a meeting at Mayfair motor park amid a leadership tussle over control of the park

The governor announced plans to reintroduce a Park Management System and issue an Executive Order to restore order in motor parks across Osun State

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate arrest of everyone linked to the killing of Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Ajagungbade, also known as Emir, who was shot dead during a motor park dispute in Ile-Ife on Sunday.

The governor directed the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, to act without delay, restore calm to affected areas, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Governor Adeleke orders immediate arrest over Accord Party chieftain killing in Ile-Ife motor park dispute. Photo credit: AAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

According to PUNCH, the directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and obtained in Osogbo.

How Ajagungbade was killed

According to a security source who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to publicly comment on the matter, Ajagungbade and his men came under attack while meeting with drivers at the Mayfair motor park at about 1:20pm.

"At about 1:25pm, we received a distress call that there was chaos around Mayfair, Ife. Ajagungbade, popularly called Emir, was shot at Mayfair motor park," the source said. "We were told that Ajagungbade and his men were fighting with one man identified as Sibi. It was during the fight that Ajagungbade was shot in the head. It was a leadership tussle over the control of the motor park. Police operatives have taken over Mayfair motor park."

The source added that the vehicle carrying Sibi and his men was involved in an accident after they fled the scene, colliding with an 18-seater bus along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

A video showing Ajagungbade lying face down in a vehicle in a pool of blood circulated widely on social media on Sunday. The killing also sparked further clashes between his supporters and a rival group, with violence spreading to other parts of Ile-Ife.

Governor's response and planned park reforms

Adeleke ordered warring groups to immediately vacate all motor parks and charged security agencies to enforce law and order across the state. He warned that no one would be shielded from prosecution, saying: "Act immediately to arrest all those involved. Law and order must be maintained. There will be no sacred cows as all culprits will be brought to book."

The governor linked the killing to a park leadership dispute and said the state government would reintroduce the Park Management System to bring order to motor parks and garages across Osun State. He said an Executive Order would be issued to give legal effect to the new management structure, and called on residents to remain calm while security agencies worked to restore peace.

Efforts to reach Osun State Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report, as calls to his mobile line went unanswered and messages sent to him had not received a response.

Governor Adeleke's ally shot dead

Legit.ng earlier report a political ally of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Ajagungbade, has been killed after being shot in the head at a motor park in Ile-Ife.

Source: Legit.ng