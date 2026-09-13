Olalekan Ajagungbade, known as Emir and a close ally of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was shot dead in Ile-Ife

Ajagungbade was reportedly lured to a motor park under the pretence of a meeting before he was killed

Governor Adeleke ordered the arrest of those responsible and announced plans to establish a Park Management System

A political ally of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Ajagungbade, has been killed after being shot in the head at a motor park in Ile-Ife.

Ajagungbade, widely referred to as Emir in political circles, was reportedly deceived into visiting the park on the pretext of attending a meeting, where he was subsequently shot. His death has triggered tension in several parts of the state.

Governor Adeleke Ally Shot Dead at Motor Park in Osun State

Source: Twitter

Sources linked the killing to a dispute over control of motor parks in Osun State. Ajagungbade had been engaged in a power struggle with Nurudeen Alowonle, the current leader of commercial drivers in the state, over who should oversee the parks.

Adeleke orders arrests, announces new park policy

Governor Adeleke swiftly responded to the killing by directing the Osun State Police Command to identify and apprehend everyone connected to the murder. His spokesman, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement outlining the governor's instructions.

Adeleke ordered all rival groups to immediately vacate the affected motor parks and announced that a Park Management System would be put in place with immediate effect. He also directed security agencies to move in and restore order across all parks in the state.

"Law and order must be maintained. There will be no sacred cows as all culprits will be brought to book. We call on members of the public to remain calm," Adeleke said.

He added that an executive order would be signed to formalise the new management structure for parks and garages across the state.

"We are reintroducing the Park Management System. I will soon issue an executive order to give effect to the new management system to manage parks and garages across the state," the governor said.

Adeleke also urged residents to remain calm while assuring that security forces had been instructed to sustain peace at all costs.

"We will ensure restoration of peace in all the affected parks and areas. The security agencies are under instruction to ensure the sustainability of peace at all cost," he said.

Source: Legit.ng