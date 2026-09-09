A 49-year-old South African woman shared her story after leaving her home country to start a fresh life in a new country at her age

She opened up about the moments she felt like giving up after relocating, revealing what has kept her going through the difficult times

The woman recalled a powerful statement her late father made that has continued to serve as her motivation in her new chapter of life

A 49-year-old South African woman has captured widespread attention online after opening up about her bold decision to leave her home country and rebuild her life from scratch in a new country, anchoring her resilience in words her father spoke before his passing.

The woman, who goes by [@thephoenixat55](https://www.tiktok.com/@thephoenixat55) on TikTok, shared her story in a video that drew the attention of viewers who connected with the courage her move required.

49-year-old woman shares her journey of starting a new life. Photo Source: TikTok/thephoenixat55

Source: TikTok

At 49, she left South Africa

At the start of the clip, she was straightforward about what she had done.

"At 49, I left my home to another country to start a new life,"

@thephoenixat55 said in the TikTok video.

She spoke candidly about her personal experience adjusting to life in an unfamiliar place, admitting that the journey has not always been smooth and that there have been moments when quitting felt like the easier option. Despite those low points, she has pushed through and kept going.

Her late father's words that keep her going

The most striking part of her story was the advice she recalled from her father, words spoken long before he passed away that have stayed with her and shaped how she handles adversity.

"Hard time never kill, they come and pass,"

she quoted him as saying.

It is a simple statement, but one that clearly carries tremendous weight for her. For a woman navigating the emotional and practical challenges of starting over in a new country well into her forties, the reminder that difficult seasons are temporary appears to be the foundation she leans on when the pressure builds.

Her story resonated with many viewers who found in it a reflection of their own fears about change, age, and the courage required to begin again, regardless of where life has already taken them.

Watch the video she posted online below:

Abroad-based lady advises Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad advised people planning to relocate to learn a practical skill before leaving Nigeria.

She shared her experience of trying to learn barbing abroad and being surprised by the high cost of training, urging intending migrants to prepare themselves by acquiring useful skills before relocating.

Source: Legit.ng