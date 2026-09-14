Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko has revealed that riders earn an average of N100,000 weekly, potentially reaching N400,000 monthly before expenses

Rider earnings depend on completed deliveries and kilometres travelled, rewarding those who handle higher volumes of orders

Maintenance and other work-related costs mean riders’ actual take-home income is lower than the headline earnings figure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko has revealed that delivery riders working on the food delivery platform earn an average of N100,000 per week, putting their potential monthly earnings at about N400,000 before expenses.

Aluko disclosed the figure during an interview with Channels Television while discussing how the company’s delivery model works and the earning opportunities available to riders.

Chowdeck boss announces how much riders earn per week. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to him, the amount a rider takes home largely depends on activity, particularly the number of deliveries completed and the distance covered.

Riders can earn N400,000 monthly

Aluko said an average Chowdeck rider could make about N100,000 weekly, while highly active riders earn significantly more.

“Chowdeck riders earn an average of N100,000 per week while staying fit. The best ones are much higher than that,” he said.

He explained that the earning structure rewards riders who complete more orders and cover greater distances, with kilometres travelled also factored into payments.

“It’s a game of numbers. The more delivery you do, the more you’re able to earn and cover distance and kilometres because they’re also paid by kilometres,” Aluko added.

The disclosure prompted the interviewer to calculate that a rider earning N100,000 every week could make roughly N400,000 in four weeks.

The figure is notable in Nigeria, where many young graduates and entry-level workers struggle to secure jobs offering comparable monthly salaries, according to a report by Vanguard.

Earnings come with expenses

However, Aluko stressed that the headline figure should not be interpreted as pure take-home income.

Riders also bear costs associated with carrying out deliveries, including maintaining their bicycles and other work-related expenses.

When the interviewer asked whether bicycle riders could actually make N100,000 in a week and about N400,000 monthly, Aluko confirmed the calculation but highlighted the costs involved.

“That’s correct, yeah. Again, it also comes with its own cost, like you have to maintain your bicycles,” he said.

This means a rider’s net earnings could be lower after expenses are deducted.

More deliveries mean higher pay

Aluko’s explanation also shows that earnings are not fixed salaries. Riders who complete more deliveries and travel longer distances have the potential to earn more, while those handling fewer orders may take home less, Punch reported.

The N100,000 weekly figure represents an average rather than a guaranteed payment for every rider.

Nigeria's gig economy explodes as Chowdeck riders earn over N100,000 weekly. Credit: Novatis

Source: AFP

Still, the disclosure highlights the growing earning opportunities being created by Nigeria’s technology-driven delivery and gig economy, particularly for young people looking for alternatives to conventional salaried employment.

For riders who can maintain a high volume of deliveries, the platform could provide monthly gross earnings that compete with the salaries attached to some entry-level office jobs.

But the final amount a rider keeps will depend on several factors, including delivery volume, distance travelled and the cost of keeping the equipment required for the job in working condition.

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Source: Legit.ng