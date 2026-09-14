The Malaysian government confirmed that citizens of 31 countries, including 20 African nations, must obtain a Single Entry eVisa before visiting Malaysia

The eVisa requirement applies to those travelling for social purposes such as tourism, family visits, or short-term events in 2026

Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Cameroon are among the African countries listed under Malaysia's mandatory eVisa policy

The Malaysian government has confirmed that citizens of 31 countries are required to obtain an electronic visa (eVisa) before entering Malaysia, with 20 of those nations located in Africa.

According to the Malaysian Immigration Department's official visa portal, the requirement applies specifically to a Single Entry Visa (SEV) for anyone travelling to Malaysia for social purposes, including tourism, visiting relatives or friends, and attending short-term events.

Malaysia reveals 20 African countries whose citizens must get an eVisa before entry. Photo credit: Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility is tied strictly to nationality.

African countries required to get Malaysia eVisa

The 20 African countries whose citizens must apply for the eVisa are:

1. Angola.

2. Burkina Faso.

3. Burundi.

4. Cameroon.

5. Central African Republic.

6. Congo Democratic Republic.

7. Congo Republic.

8. Djibouti.

9. Equatorial Guinea.

10. Eritrea.

11. Ethiopia.

12. Ghana.

13. Guinea-Bissau.

14. Ivory Coast.

15. Liberia.

16. Mali.

17. Mozambique.

18. Niger.

19. Nigeria.

20. Rwanda.

Other countries on Malaysia's eVisa list

Beyond Africa, the Malaysian government also lists Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Colombia, India, Montenegro, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Serbia, and Sri Lanka among the 31 nationalities subject to the same eVisa requirement.

The government noted that applicants must confirm they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting an application.

The eVisa is a mandatory step for covered nationals, meaning travel to Malaysia for social visits cannot proceed without securing the visa in advance.

Citizens of the listed countries are advised to check the Malaysian Immigration Department's official visa portal for full application details and requirements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had listed eight conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for its citizenship.

31 countries needing Malaysian eVisa before entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia had published the names of 31 countries whose citizens must get an eVisa before visiting the country.

The requirement applies specifically to a Single Entry Visa (SEV) for social visits, and eligibility is determined by nationality. Citizens of the listed countries must apply before arriving, as the eVisa cannot be obtained from within Malaysia, Israel, or North Korea.

Malaysia's eVisa for social visits comes in two forms. The Single Entry Visa (SEV) covers one trip into the country and is tied to nationality-based eligibility criteria.

Source: Legit.ng