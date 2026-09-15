New Zealand's Talent Work Visa targets foreigners with exceptional ability in arts, culture or sport who have backing from a recognised local organisation

Successful applicants can stay in New Zealand for up to 30 months and travel freely in and out of the country during that period

The visa opens a pathway to permanent residence after two years of active engagement in the holder's field of talent

New Zealand has outlined the key requirements and benefits attached to its Talent Work Visa, a route designed for foreigners with outstanding ability in the fields of arts, culture, and sport.

According to New Zealand's Immigration website, anyone wishing to apply must demonstrate exceptional talent in their chosen field, secure a sponsor, and obtain the backing of a New Zealand organisation that is recognised for excellence in that same area.

New Zealand lists 4 benefits foreigners with Talent Work visa enjoy. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What New Zealand Talent Work Visa offers

1. Once granted, the visa allows the holder to remain in New Zealand for up to 30 months.

2. The visa offers the freedom to travel in and out of the country throughout that entire period.

3. Holders may also study for up to three months within any 12-month window.

4. Beyond the initial work visa, the scheme provides a clear pathway towards permanent residence. After spending two years actively engaged in their art, sport, or cultural field in New Zealand, Talent Work visa holders become eligible to apply for residence, which, if approved, allows them to stay indefinitely.

Family members and New Zealand Talent Work visa

One notable condition of the work visa is that partners and dependent children cannot be included in the initial application. However, they are not left without options. Family members can apply for their own visas based on their relationship to the primary holder.

Once the residence application stage is reached, after two years of active engagement in the holder's field, partners and dependent children can then be included in that application.

The visa is positioned as a talent attraction tool, aimed at bringing globally recognised skill sets into the country's arts, culture, and sporting landscape, while offering a structured route for those who prove their commitment over time to build a permanent life in New Zealand.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng