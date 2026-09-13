Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko says delivery riders on the platform earn an average of N100,000 weekly

He explained that riders’ earnings depend largely on the number of deliveries completed and the distance covered

Aluko said top-performing riders earn significantly more, although bicycle maintenance and other expenses reduce their take-home income

The Chief Executive Officer of Chowdeck, Femi Aluko, has revealed how much delivery riders on the platform reportedly earn.

Aluko disclosed during an interview with Channels that Chowdeck riders earn an average of N100,000 every week, while the highest-performing riders can make considerably more.

The revelation came when the interviewer expressed surprise that riders using bicycles could potentially earn about N400,000 in a month.

Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko says delivery riders on the platform earn an average of N100,000 weekly. Photos: Femi Aluko/Chowdeck.

Source: Instagram

How the riders make their money

According to Aluko, a rider’s income is largely determined by the number of deliveries completed and the distance travelled.

He explained that riders are paid based on kilometres covered, meaning those who complete more deliveries and travel longer distances have greater earning potential.

Aluko stated:

“Chowdeck riders earn an average of N100,000 per week while staying fit. The best ones make much higher than that. It’s a game of numbers.”

But there is a catch. The CEO acknowledged that the reported earnings do not represent pure profit, as riders have expenses to handle, including maintaining their bicycles.

Watch the X video of Chowdeck CEO's interview on Channels TV here:

Reactions trail Chowdeck CEO's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Adebayo_404 stated:

"Guys dey ride bike from cms to ajah daily and some dey pass like that for 100k weekly.. nah that’s too low"

@davidsalt_ noted:

"As far back as 2023, they were already making half of this without stress. Bike owners were the real profiteers at the time."

@21films_ng said:

"Why do these people lie effortlessly like this, like you have no cause to even lie at all…where in the life a bicycle delivery man does he make 100k in a week??….the lamba no even make brain at all"

Chowdeck CEO Opens Up About How Much Their Riders Earn Weekly

Source: Instagram

Elumelu commits N25bn to Lagos food security drive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Elumelu pledged N25 billion to support the Produce for Lagos Program, an initiative designed to strengthen food security and stimulate economic development in the state.

The project, introduced in collaboration with strategic partners, aims to tackle unemployment, improve agricultural supply chains, and lower the cost of food items for residents.

With this investment, the program is expected to enhance Lagos’ food sustainability while driving broader economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng