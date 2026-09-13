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State Suspends Local Government Election Process Over Court Case
Nigeria

State Suspends Local Government Election Process Over Court Case

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission suspended the electoral process for the 2027 local government elections following a legal challenge
  • Two political parties, the Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party, filed a suit against BYSIEC that triggered the suspension
  • BYSIEC directed all political parties to halt their primary elections until the court resolves the matter

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The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) has put the 2027 local government election process on hold following a legal challenge mounted by two opposition parties.

A public notice issued by the commission on Saturday confirmed the suspension. Augustus Elliot, Commissioner for Media and Publicity at BYSIEC, signed the notice on behalf of the commission's chairman.

Bayelsa primaries halted as BYSIEC orders political parties to stop candidate selection immediately.
BYSIEC suspends election as opposition parties challenge Bayelsa’s 2027 local government process in court. Photo credit: INEC/x
Source: UGC

The Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party filed a suit against BYSIEC challenging aspects of the planned electoral process. The commission said it was suspending activities until the court determines the outcome of that case.

BYSIEC halts all party primaries

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According to PUNCH, beyond the broader electoral process, BYSIEC specifically ordered political parties to stop their primary elections with immediate effect. Parties had already begun preparations to select candidates ahead of council elections across Bayelsa's eight local government areas.

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In the notice, the commission said: "The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission hereby announces temporary suspension of the Electoral process leading to the conduct of the 2027 Local Government Elections."

It added: "Consequently, all Party Primaries are hereby suspended, pending the outcome of a suit filed by the Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party against the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission."

BYSIEC called on political parties, aspirants, and the general public to respect the directive. "All Stakeholders and the general public are therefore advised to take note and treat accordingly," the statement said.

What the suspension means for Bayelsa councils

The move puts ongoing preparations for candidate selection across the state's local government areas on pause. Political parties and aspirants who had been working towards the primaries will now have to wait for the courts to rule before any electoral activity resumes.

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The commission gave no timeline for when the suspension might be lifted, making the resumption of the electoral process entirely dependent on the pace of the legal proceedings.

Electoral process suspended in Bayelsa pending court ruling on challenges to the 2027 local government elections.
Opposition parties file suit against BYSIEC, putting Bayelsa’s council election activities on pause. Photo credit: Ekpei/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

2027 presidential candidates INEC finally cleared

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates cleared to contest the presidency in Nigeria's 2027 general elections, with 18 presidential candidates and their running mates named across different political parties.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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