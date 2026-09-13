State Suspends Local Government Election Process Over Court Case

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission suspended the electoral process for the 2027 local government elections following a legal challenge

Two political parties, the Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party, filed a suit against BYSIEC that triggered the suspension

BYSIEC directed all political parties to halt their primary elections until the court resolves the matter

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) has put the 2027 local government election process on hold following a legal challenge mounted by two opposition parties.

A public notice issued by the commission on Saturday confirmed the suspension. Augustus Elliot, Commissioner for Media and Publicity at BYSIEC, signed the notice on behalf of the commission's chairman.

BYSIEC suspends election as opposition parties challenge Bayelsa’s 2027 local government process in court. Photo credit: INEC/x

Source: UGC

The Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party filed a suit against BYSIEC challenging aspects of the planned electoral process. The commission said it was suspending activities until the court determines the outcome of that case.

BYSIEC halts all party primaries

According to PUNCH, beyond the broader electoral process, BYSIEC specifically ordered political parties to stop their primary elections with immediate effect. Parties had already begun preparations to select candidates ahead of council elections across Bayelsa's eight local government areas.

In the notice, the commission said: "The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission hereby announces temporary suspension of the Electoral process leading to the conduct of the 2027 Local Government Elections."

It added: "Consequently, all Party Primaries are hereby suspended, pending the outcome of a suit filed by the Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party against the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission."

BYSIEC called on political parties, aspirants, and the general public to respect the directive. "All Stakeholders and the general public are therefore advised to take note and treat accordingly," the statement said.

What the suspension means for Bayelsa councils

The move puts ongoing preparations for candidate selection across the state's local government areas on pause. Political parties and aspirants who had been working towards the primaries will now have to wait for the courts to rule before any electoral activity resumes.

The commission gave no timeline for when the suspension might be lifted, making the resumption of the electoral process entirely dependent on the pace of the legal proceedings.

Opposition parties file suit against BYSIEC, putting Bayelsa’s council election activities on pause. Photo credit: Ekpei/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

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