The UBA Foundation opened entries for its 2026 National Essay Competition, offering N41 million in educational grants to the top five finishers

The first-place prize jumped by 50% compared to 2025, and fourth- and fifth-place finishers will receive grants for the first time in the competition's history

Students across Nigeria must write on food security in Nigeria, with entries closing on Friday, October 23, 2026

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The UBA Foundation has opened entries for its 2026 National Essay Competition, making N41 million in educational grants available to secondary school students across Nigeria.

Now in its 16th year, the competition is open to senior secondary school students and aims to develop writing skills, critical thinking and a culture of reading among young Nigerians.

The first-place winner of UBA Foundation’s 2026 National Essay Competition will receive a N15 million Photo: UBA

Source: Getty Images

UBA Foundation Raises Prize Money for 2026

The foundation significantly increased the rewards on offer this year. The first-place winner will receive a N15 million university grant, up from N10 million in 2025, representing a 50% rise. Second place earns N10.5 million, while third place receives N7.5 million.

In a new development, the 2026 edition will also award grants to the fourth- and fifth-place finishers for the first time, with N5 million and N3.5 million respectively. All grants can be used at any African university of the winner's choice.

Bola Atta, managing director and chief executive officer of UBA Foundation, said the competition has been a vital outlet for young Nigerians over the years.

She said:

"For well over a decade, the National Essay Competition has provided a vital platform for our secondary school students to express their ideas and showcase their intellectual prowess."

Atta added that the initiative reflects the foundation's commitment to empowering young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national development.

This Year's Essay Topic: Nigeria's Food Security

Students will respond to the question: "No nation can develop without food security. How can Nigeria deal with this problem?"

The UBA Foundation said participants are expected to propose practical and sustainable solutions to the country's food security challenges, examining issues around food production, availability and access.

Entries for the UBA essay close on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Banks offering similar competition

The UBA Foundation's essay competition is part of a broader trend of education-focused initiatives by Nigerian financial institutions.

Sterling Bank runs a National Mathematics Quiz for students from primary school through to Senior Secondary School 3, offering N500,000 for first place, N300,000 for second, and N200,000 for third at the national level.

First Bank of Nigeria operates the FutureFirst programme and the National Company of the Year competition for senior secondary school students, covering financial literacy, mentoring and entrepreneurship grants.

UBA Foundation is encouraging young Nigerians to use their writing skills to suggest solutions to the country’s food security challenges. Photo: UBA

Source: UGC

Heirs Insurance Group also holds an essay championship for junior secondary school students, with a N11.5 million prize pool shared between students and teacher awareness incentives.

Access Bank opens applications for Womenpreneur

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Access Bank Plc has opened applications for the eighth season of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme, which will take in 120 women entrepreneurs for business training and financial support beginning November 2026.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Participants will go through a three-week curriculum structured as a mini-MBA, covering practical business skills, financial management, and strategies for building sustainable enterprises.

Source: Legit.ng