Armed attackers struck four communities in Mangu LGA, Plateau State, killing at least four people and injuring another on September 11 and 12, 2026

The Mwaghavul Youth Movement said the killings began just hours after the GOC of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, held a security meeting with community leaders

The group raised questions about security presence during one of the attacks and called on the Federal and Plateau State governments to act

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Mangu LGA, Plateau State - At least four people have been killed and one other left injured following a fresh wave of attacks across communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on September 11 and 12, 2026.

The Mwaghavul Youth Movement (MYM) said the first killing was recorded in Kikyau, Mangu Halle District, where 55-year-old Geoffrey Gumut was killed on Friday, September 11.

Gunmen kill 4, injure 1 other in fresh Plateau state attacks

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, this was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Public Affairs, Tubwot Joël, on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The following night, gunmen attacked the Kinat community and killed 29-year-old Katbam Titus.

The MYM said that the attack came only hours after the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, visited Mangu and held a security meeting with Mwaghavul and Fulani leaders.

"Yet, before the dust could settle on that engagement, Kinat was attacked and a young Mwaghavul man, Katbam Titus, was killed. This cannot simply be ignored," the group said.

Also on Saturday, Pius Dachen, 50, and Zadok Irmiya, 25, were killed in Ntul, Mangu District. In a separate incident in Larkas, Panyam District, 45-year-old Danjuma Kyesle was attacked and macheted and remained in medical care as of the statement's release.

Security presence questioned in Larkas attack

The MYM raised concern about the Larkas incident, alleging that security personnel were present in the community when the attack took place. The group stopped short of naming individuals but said the circumstances warranted a thorough investigation.

"Where there are allegations of negligence, compromise or failure of duty, such allegations must be investigated objectively," the statement read.

The GOC, during his engagement with community leaders, had reportedly urged both Mwaghavul and Fulani groups to end their differences and promised the Army would act against any party responsible for further violence.

The MYM said the speed with which the attacks followed that meeting made it impossible to overlook.

Calls for action from government, security agencies

The movement called on the Federal Government, the Plateau State Government, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to strengthen protection for residents and disrupt armed groups operating in the area.

It also urged Fulani leaders who took part in the GOC's meeting to help identify and discourage armed elements within their own communities.

"Four incidents. Four communities. Multiple victims. It is another painful reminder that armed attackers continue to find opportunities to inflict violence on Mwaghavul communities," the group said.

The MYM expressed condolences to the families of Katbam Titus, Geoffrey Gumut, Pius Dachen, and Zadok Irmiya, and prayed for the recovery of Danjuma Kyesle and others wounded in the attacks.

The latest attack occurs in the Kinat community in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill 20 in late-night attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the Binper community in Mangu LGA of Plateau State around midnight, moving from house to house while residents slept.

The attack came less than a week after three people were killed amid tensions between Fulani and Mwaghavul communities in the area.

An eyewitness confirmed over 20 deaths and said several others sustained serious injuries, with some residents still missing.

Source: Legit.ng