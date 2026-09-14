BusinessDay recognised Senator Ned Nwoko among the Top 10 Senators of the 10th National Assembly for people-focused service

The achievement drew attention amid ongoing buzz about a viral video showing estranged wife Regina Daniels at his family home

Fans of the Nollywood actress flooded Nwoko's Instagram post with congratulations and pointed remarks about the couple's situation

Senator Ned Nwoko has received a notable political accolade, and the news has stirred up fresh commentary from fans of his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The Delta North senator announced on his Instagram page that BusinessDay had ranked him among the Top 10 Senators of the 10th National Assembly, citing his people-focused and performance-driven approach to public service.

Regina Daniels’ fans can’t stop talking about Ned Nwoko’s political achievement. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BusinessDay among the Top 10 Senators of the 10th National Assembly for people-focused and performance-driven service. I see this recognition not just as an honour, but as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with representing the people of Delta North. I am grateful to everyone who has supported and believed in the work we are doing. There is still much more to do, and I remain committed to serving with purpose, humility and results. The work continues."

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's Public Split

The announcement landed at a particularly charged moment for the former couple. Their marriage collapsed publicly in October 2025, when Regina cited domestic violence as the reason she walked away. Nwoko responded by raising concerns about her alleged struggles with substance use.

A custody dispute over their two sons, Moon and Khalifa, followed, with a court granting temporary custody to the senator. Regina had spoken previously about going an extended period without access to her children.

Adding another layer to the story, a viral TikTok live session had surfaced on September 4 and 5, showing Regina inside Nwoko's residence.

The session was started by Nwoko's son Amid, also known as Amir, and captured the actress interacting warmly with Amid and her two boys. The moment she realised the stream was public, she moved to shut it down.

The footage triggered widespread debate about co-parenting dynamics and whether the pair's relationship had quietly shifted.

Fans React to Nwoko's Achievement

The senator's Instagram post drew a flood of congratulatory messages, though several comments took an unexpected turn towards speculation about Regina's presence at his home.

@pedro_moet wrote:

"The Senator himself!!!"

@myafricanmexicanfamily commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 darling Ned Nwoko ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kallybae201 said:

"Congratulations Distinguished Sen Ned Nwoko 🔥🔥🙌"

@leeban02 wrote:

"Congratulations to you Sir 🔥🔥"

@officialrealqueenekamma remarked:

"Now I understand why Regina came back. It's all politics."

@mercyohlordohlord shared:

"Regina is back with good tidings. God bless your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nnamdi1577 added:

"Congratulations sir but what about creation of Anioma State?"

@mmasinachichisom wrote:

"Congratulations sir, more wins"

Ned Nwoko’s political success catches the attention of Regina Daniels’ fans. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng