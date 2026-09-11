Bonolo, a 24-year-old lady shared her graduation photos on X to celebrate qualifying as a Chartered Accountant

She also completed a Master of Accounting degree alongside her CA(SA) qualification, marking a major academic milestone

Bonolo used her post to send an encouraging message to young women still working towards a better future for themselves

Bonolo lit up X with a heartfelt graduation post after qualifying as a Chartered Accountant and completing her Master of Accounting degree, all at just 24 years old.

Sharing her graduation photos on the platform, she reflected on a period of absence from social media, crediting her achievements to faith and perseverance.

Lady shares emotional post to celebrate becoming chartered accountant at 24. Photo credit: @Bonolo/X.

Source: Twitter

Her post quickly resonated with many users who recognised the weight of what she had accomplished at such a young age.

Bonolo's Message to Young Women

Beyond celebrating her own milestone, Bonolo used the moment to speak directly to young women still in the thick of their own journeys.

Her words carried the tone of someone who understood the difficulty of the road personally.

"I wanted to come here and say to that little girl fighting for a better future, continue fighting!" she wrote.

The CA(SA) designation, awarded by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, is widely regarded as one of the most demanding professional qualifications in South Africa's financial sector.

Earning it alongside a postgraduate academic qualification reflects a significant level of dedication and academic rigour.

A Moment of Gratitude

In her post, Bonolo made no effort to downplay the emotion of the moment. She expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged that the achievement felt like something larger than herself.

"I know I've been off but man God has been showing off in my life," she wrote, before signing off with characteristic warmth: "See you at the top."

The post struck a chord with many who saw in her story not just personal success, but a broader reminder that difficult paths can lead to extraordinary destinations.

See the post below:

Lady proudly secures first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng