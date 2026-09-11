An Anambra-based bishop predicted that the NDC would disqualify Peter Obi as its 2027 presidential flagbearer

Bishop Patrick Osaji made the claim in a video that has been circulating on social media

The cleric said Obi would spend the period leading up to the 2027 election in court fighting the party's decision

An Anambra-based cleric, Bishop Patrick Osaji, has predicted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will declare its 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, unfit to run on the party's ticket for the next general election.

Osaji made the claim in a video that has been trending on social media, drawing attention to what he described as an imminent fallout between Obi and the NDC ahead of the 2027 contest.

Anambra bishop prophesies fallout between Peter Obi and the NDC Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

What Bishop Osaji said about Peter Obi

According to the cleric, the NDC is set to move against Obi and strip him of the presidential ticket. He further claimed that Obi would be tied up in legal proceedings, challenging the party's decision in court well beyond the 2027 presidential election window.

Osaji did not provide specific evidence to support his claims in the video, and neither the NDC nor Obi's camp has publicly responded to the prediction.

Peter Obi's recent political history

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His emergence on the NDC platform marked a significant shift in his political journey after his 2023 presidential run on the Labour Party ticket, which generated wide public interest, particularly among younger Nigerians.

However, Obi has often been criticised for not being loyal to one political party, considering the fact that he has moved from one political party to another.

See the video of the cleric on X here:

Peter Obi told to reveal his FBI records

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, claimed all 2027 presidential candidates hold records with the FBI.

Omokri made the remarks during a podcast interview, defending President Tinubu against allegations of criminal conduct.

The former presidential spokesman also challenged Peter Obi to release his own records before demanding Tinubu's FBI documents.

Source: Legit.ng