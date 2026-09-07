Pastor Tobi Calls Out Peller Over Alleged Yahoo Attempt, TikToker Fires Back
- Pastor Tobi Adegboyega made a surprising claim about Peller during an interview held at his London church
- Peller strongly pushed back against the allegation, delivering a response that caught many off guard
- The exchange between the TikToker and the church founder has since stirred reactions online
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Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has firmly denied claims made by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega suggesting he once attempted internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo, but was unsuccessful.
The denial came during a face-to-face encounter between the two at Pastor Tobi's church in London, where Peller was quick to push back the moment the allegation was raised. Visibly dismissing the claim, Peller responded on the spot: "I no do o, I no do sir."
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's Claim About Peller
The moment unfolded in what appeared to be an interview setting inside the church, making it all the more striking given the public nature of the accusation.
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who founded the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, later rebranded as the NXTION Family or Nation Family, did not hold back in putting the claim on the table during the session.
Peller, who has built a massive following through his content on social media, did not take the allegation lightly and wasted no time addressing it head-on.
Peller Fires Back at the Allegation
The content creator's firm rebuttal and the unusual setting of the exchange drew significant attention online after clips began circulating. Many found the moment striking, given that Peller chose to confront the claim directly rather than deflect or stay silent.
The back-and-forth between the two has since sparked conversations across social media, with many weighing in on the exchange and what it reveals about Peller's past and public image.
Watch the viral video between Pastor Tobi and Peller:
Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story
“What’s going on?”: Outrage as Pastor Tobi, church members stage walk-show with Peller and Jarvis in London
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.
She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.
Jarvis also revealed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.