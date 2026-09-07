Pastor Tobi Adegboyega made a surprising claim about Peller during an interview held at his London church

Peller strongly pushed back against the allegation, delivering a response that caught many off guard

The exchange between the TikToker and the church founder has since stirred reactions online

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has firmly denied claims made by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega suggesting he once attempted internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo, but was unsuccessful.

The denial came during a face-to-face encounter between the two at Pastor Tobi's church in London, where Peller was quick to push back the moment the allegation was raised. Visibly dismissing the claim, Peller responded on the spot: "I no do o, I no do sir."

Pastor Tobi’s accusation against Peller triggers strong reaction from TikToker. Credit: @peller089, @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's Claim About Peller

The moment unfolded in what appeared to be an interview setting inside the church, making it all the more striking given the public nature of the accusation.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who founded the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, later rebranded as the NXTION Family or Nation Family, did not hold back in putting the claim on the table during the session.

Peller, who has built a massive following through his content on social media, did not take the allegation lightly and wasted no time addressing it head-on.

Pastor Tobi makes allegation against Peller, TikToker’s reaction draws attention. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller Fires Back at the Allegation

The content creator's firm rebuttal and the unusual setting of the exchange drew significant attention online after clips began circulating. Many found the moment striking, given that Peller chose to confront the claim directly rather than deflect or stay silent.

The back-and-forth between the two has since sparked conversations across social media, with many weighing in on the exchange and what it reveals about Peller's past and public image.

Watch the viral video between Pastor Tobi and Peller:

Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.

She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.

Jarvis also revealed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.

Source: Legit.ng