A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, was stabbed in Sokoto shortly after Friday, September 11, congregational prayers over alleged blasphemous remarks

Supporters of the cleric killed the alleged attacker on the spot, raising fresh concerns about mob justice in religiously sensitive situations

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the incident but gave no further details on the injured cleric's condition or the attacker's identity

A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, was stabbed in Sokoto on Friday, September 11, shortly after he concluded the Jumu'at prayer, triggering a violent mob response that left his attacker dead.

According to sources, the assault grew out of allegations that the cleric had made blasphemous remarks about the biological parents of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Sheikh Musa Lukuwa was stabbed in Sokoto. The incident occurred shortly after Friday prayers, September 11. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A man reportedly confronted Sheikh Lukuwa over the claims immediately after the congregational prayer before producing a weapon and stabbing him.

The cleric sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment as of the time this report was filed. His exact condition could not be independently confirmed.

Attacker killed after stabbing

Supporters of Sheikh Lukuwa who witnessed the attack turned on the alleged assailant and killed him on the spot. The development compounded an already volatile situation, raising alarm over the dangers of mob justice in disputes involving religious sensitivities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmad Rufae, confirmed that the incident took place but did not provide additional information on either the attacker's identity or the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

Details about the extent of Sheikh Lukuwa's injuries, the identity of the man who stabbed him, and the precise sequence of events leading to the attacker's death remained unclear at the time of reporting.

Religious tension in Sokoto

The attack sent a wave of tension through parts of the Sokoto metropolis, where Friday prayers draw large congregations. Security authorities are expected to give the incident close attention, given its religious dimension and the risk that unresolved disputes of this nature could escalate into wider unrest.

The episode has renewed calls for restraint and due process in handling allegations that touch on religious beliefs, with observers warning that taking the law into one's hands in such circumstances only deepens instability.

Nigerian cleric killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a church service in Abuja reportedly took a tragic turn after unidentified hoodlums stormed the Celestial Church of Christ, Castle of Mercy Parish, Waru District, and allegedly attacked a senior cleric.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi, was reportedly attacked on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, while worshippers were gathered for a mercy service.

Source: Legit.ng