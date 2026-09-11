Hon. Chinedu Ogah called on the EFCC to investigate Cubana Chiefpriest following his public criticism of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru

Ogah levelled serious allegations against the celebrity barman, including claims of money laundering and orchestrating theft at a stadium

The lawmaker's outburst follows Cubana Chief Priest's demand that Governor Nwifuru step down over alleged poor development in Ebonyi State

A Nigerian lawmaker has fired back at Cubana Chiefpriest after the celebrity barman publicly challenged the leadership of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, demanding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission look into the socialite's affairs.

Hon. Chinedu Ogah launched a scathing verbal attack on Cubana Chiefpriest in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, September 11, 2026, questioning his credibility and accusing him of being part of a group undermining President Bola Tinubu's political standing in the South-East region.

Reactions as lawmaker Chinedu Ogah, blasts Cubana Chiefpriest, asks EFCC to investigate him. Photo credit@honourablechineduogah/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Who is Cubana Chiefpriest? What does he do for a living? Who gave him the audacity to speak against the Ebonyi State Governor? He is part of those discrediting President Tinubu's support in the South-East. Is it about drinking? Or eating 20 plates of food at a time? He says he is popular; why didnt he win the primary election in Imo state? Is it money laundering that he did that is making him speak against the governor? He arranged hoodlums to steal at the stadium and took all the things to his house. I urged the EFCC to investigate him; he is just a child; he is not yet up to 40."

Fans take sides with Cubana Chiefpriest over video from Chinedu Ogah. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

What Cubana Chiefpriest said about Ebonyi governor

The controversy began after Cubana Chiefpriest called on Governor Nwifuru to resign, questioning how a sitting governor could spend three years in office without having any major projects commissioned by the President or fellow governors.

He also alleged that Ebonyi remains the only state in the South-East without significant development, claiming the state's leaders are "not wise enough" and are stuck living in the past.

Ogah's response dismissed the socialite's political commentary as baseless, pointing to his failed attempt at securing a primary election victory in Imo State as evidence that his public popularity carries little real weight.

Here is the Instagram video of Honourable Chinedu Ogah speaking about Cubana Chiefprist below:

Fans react to the feud

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with reactions ranging from amusement to sharp political commentary:

@chezdus wrote:

"May God continue to cause problem in the enemy camp"

@officia.omooba commented:

"Cubana Chiefpriesh made point on this."

@family.30bg said:

"I support two of them."

@zaddy497 observed:

"if u guys want to appoint a spokesperson atleast appoint someone who is eloquent na."

@godis64207 added:

"Me I support both of them make them fight"

@innokia brought a different perspective:

"You are doing support group when fuel is 1400 naira"

Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence about Hellen Ati

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had reacted to the news reported by Arise TV about him and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The mother of two had shared a concerning video in which she was seen expressing frustration toward her son over issues linked to his alleged father.

The businessman informed the new station about what they can do regarding Hellen Ati's case and what the aggrieved Kenyan woman can do to address her plight.

Source: Legit.ng