The EFCC has disclosed how a fake self-styled spiritualist and TikToker scammed an Indian woman through blackmail and recorded her without consent

Following the TikToker's arrest, the EFCC arraigned him before the Federal High Court in Abuja, and he was sentenced by Justice C.N. Nwabulu to one year in prison

According to the anti-graft agency, the culprit had presented himself as a spiritual leader on a fake TikTok account to lure the victim

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a self-styled spiritualist, Solomon Moses, to one year in prison for defrauding an Indian national and blackmailing her with a video recorded without consent.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Thursday, September 10, that Justice C.N. Nwabulu handed down the judgment on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, after Moses pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of cheating and impersonation.

Court jails fake spiritualist for scamming Indian woman Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to the EFCC, Moses posed as a spiritual leader on a fake TikTok account to lure the victim, identified as Sharon Kaur. He allegedly persuaded her to pay $1,100 for spiritual healing. Investigators said the convict received the money through his Zelle account and later converted it to naira, which was paid into his local bank account.

After receiving payment, Moses tricked Ms Kaur into performing a “naked spiritual bath” on a live video call. The EFCC said he secretly recorded the session and then used the footage to extort her. “He threatened to publish the naked video online unless she sent more money,” the commission stated. Records showed Ms Kaur eventually paid the $1,100 to stop the release of the clip.

Moses was arrested in Ekpoma, Edo State, following a petition. At his arraignment, prosecution counsel Maryam Hayatudeen asked the court to convict him based on his guilty plea.

Justice Nwabulu convicted Moses and sentenced him to one year's imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine. The court also ordered that the $1,100 proceeds of the crime be forfeited to the victim through the EFCC.

The EFCC described the case as another instance of cybercrime involving social media impersonation. The commission noted it has stepped up prosecution of internet fraud, including romance scams and blackmail, and urged the public to avoid online dealings with unverified “spiritual” accounts and to report such incidents to authorities.

Source: Legit.ng