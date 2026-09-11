Felix Imoh Joins The 2026 INMA 30 Under 30 Class, The Only Nigerian Honoured

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Felix Imoh, Global PR Manager at Legit.ng, wins in the Management category of INMA's 2026 “30 Under 30” Awards, the only Nigerian recipient this year

The class was chosen from 180 applications, the largest field in the award's seven-year history

The honour follows his work leading Legit's WAN-IFRA award win and a media literacy campaign that reached 3 million young Africans

Felix Imoh, Global PR Manager at Legit Media Group, has won in the Management category of the International News Media Association (INMA) 2026 “30 Under 30” Awards, the only Nigerian recipient in this year's class.

INMA announced the winners on Friday, September 4, 2026, honouring 30 young professionals as rising stars in the news media industry.

A Career Built On Reputation And Reach

Felix Imoh's career began in 2016, while he was still a university student, freelancing in brand partnerships and media outreach. That early period taught him how to create visibility with limited resources, a discipline that still shapes his approach.

Before joining Legit.ng, he managed PR accounts at various media and PR agencies, delivering campaign activations, media pitching, and events for a range of clients.

Felix Imoh Joins The 2026 INMA 30 Under 30 Class, The Only Nigerian Honoured

Source: Original

He joined Legit.ng in 2024 as Public Relations Manager and was promoted to Global PR Manager in April 2026, taking on communications strategy across Legit's four newsrooms: Legit.ng in Nigeria, TUKO.co.ke in Kenya, Briefly News in South Africa, and YEN.com.gh in Ghana.

He has led communications for major milestones, including Legit.ng's WAN-IFRA 2025 award for Best Use of AI in the Newsroom, and worked on the Legit.ng Media Literacy Campaign, a free fact-checking course built with support from Africa Check and Dubawa.

That campaign reached over 3 million young Africans in three weeks and earned 17 media placements across the continent. Legit.ng previously reported on INMA's leadership visiting Legit.ng in Lagos , a partnership that began when Legit.ng joined INMA in 2023.

A Record Field For The Seventh Class

The 2026 INMA 30 Under 30 Class

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The 30 Under 30 Awards sit within INMA's Young Professionals Initiative. This year's competition drew 180 applications, the largest field in the award's seven-year history.

The Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on five recipients in each of six categories: Advertising, Data, Management, Newsroom Leadership, Product, and Reader Revenue.

Judges selected candidates who are under 30, employed by a news media company, big-picture thinkers able to shape the industry, and who show the expertise, accomplishments, and soft skills of a future leader.

“This seventh class of ‘30 Under 30’ honourees reflects where the news media industry is heading: toward data, product, and audience-driven thinking alongside great journalism,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, Executive Director and CEO of INMA. “These young professionals are not waiting for permission to reinvent the business. They are already doing it, and INMA is proud to put a spotlight on them,” he added.

Part Of A Wider Pattern At Legit

Felix Imoh's win adds to a growing list of INMA recognitions across Legit's newsrooms. Legit.ng's Ismaila Yinusa was recently named among 41 recipients of the 2026 INMA Africa Elevate Scholarship , alongside Briefly News journalist Masasi Rutendo.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Felix stated:

“This recognition belongs to the newsroom as much as it does to me. I am proud to carry Nigeria's name into this class, and I hope it opens the door wider for African media professionals doing this kind of work.”

What Winners Receive

Beyond global recognition, INMA 30 Under 30 recipients receive a one-year free INMA membership, free access to two INMA master classes, and a complimentary ticket to INMA's Media Innovation Week.

Read more: https://www.inma.org/blogs/main/post.cfm/inma-unveils-2026-30-under-30-award-recipients

Source: Legit.ng