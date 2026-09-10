Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Wilson, has opened up about the troubled side of their marriage, describing it as “super toxic”

The author alleged that Musk repeatedly made her feel inadequate and treated her more like an employee than his wife

Justine also revealed a chilling statement Musk allegedly made while they danced at their wedding, offering a glimpse into their relationship

For years, Elon Musk has remained one of the world’s most talked-about billionaires, with his businesses, wealth, and controversial public persona often dominating headlines.

But behind the billionaire image, his first wife, Justine Wilson, has offered a very different account of what their marriage was like.

In a new documentary about the billionaire, Justine opened up about the relationship, describing it as “super toxic” and claiming that she experienced emotional manipulation during their time together, reports TMZ.

Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Wilson, opened up about the troubled side of their marriage. Photos: Elon Musk/Justine Wilson.

Source: Instagram

‘I learned gaslighting through Elon’

Justine, an author who was married to Musk and had six children with him, said her experience with the billionaire introduced her to a term she would later recognise as gaslighting.

“I learned the term gaslighting through my relationship with Elon,” she said.

She also claimed that Musk frequently made her feel insignificant and treated her as though she were his employee rather than his partner.

According to Justine, the billionaire would repeatedly highlight what he believed were her shortcomings.

“He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking,” she alleged.

But perhaps one of her most striking revelations involved their wedding day.

‘I am the alpha in this relationship’

Justine recalled that while they were dancing at their wedding, Musk told her: “I am the alpha in this relationship.”

The couple’s marriage later ended, but Justine’s account has offered a rare glimpse into the private dynamics behind the relationship.

Her revelations come alongside claims from Musk’s former partner Ashley St. Clair, who alleged that she rejected a $40 million NDA offer to appear in the documentary.

Musk denied the claim, saying St. Clair was never offered the money and accusing her of having a history of making false claims.

Elon Musk’s first wife says he repeatedly made her feel inadequate and treated her more like an employee than his wife. Photo: Elon Musk

Source: Twitter

Elon Musk launches xMoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk took another major step toward turning X into the "everything app" he promised since acquiring Twitter.

The billionaire entrepreneur launched xMoney, a digital financial service designed to let users send money, earn rewards, and carry out everyday financial transactions without leaving the X platform.

Source: Legit.ng