Sheikh Ahmad Gumi announced he filed a lawsuit against Nasir Musa Idris over allegations that the cleric took his Moroccan wife

The accusation went viral after a video of the woman surfaced online, in which she said she was safe in Morocco

Gumi warned that anyone who spreads false claims against individuals will face legal consequences through the courts

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has taken legal action against a man named Nasir Musa Idris, who publicly accused him of taking his Moroccan wife.

Gumi announced the lawsuit on his Facebook page after a video of the woman began circulating online. In the footage, she claimed she was in Morocco and safe, directly contradicting Idris's allegation that she was with the cleric.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi drags man who accused him of taking his Moroccan wife to court Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Gumi's legal action against his accuser

Rather than address the matter publicly, Gumi said he was taking the case to court. Writing on Facebook, he said:

"He's going to the court of justice, not public opinion, for every libel and defamation. This should serve as a lesson to anyone who believes they can defame individuals with impunity and walk away without consequences. Defamatory allegations can seriously harm a person's reputation, dignity, and standing in society, and those responsible must be held accountable through the appropriate legal channels."

The post was captioned "Libel and Defamation by Nasir Musa Idris," making clear who the cleric held responsible for the allegations.

Why claim against Gumi went viral

The controversy gained traction after the video of the Moroccan woman spread across social media platforms. Her statement in the video appeared to contradict Idris's claims, yet the accusation had already reached a wide audience before she spoke out.

Gumi's decision to pursue the matter through the courts rather than engage in a back-and-forth online signals his intention to seek formal accountability for what he described as damaging and false allegations against his character and standing.

See the court document on Facebook here:

Kaduna man accused Sheikh Gumi of taking his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasiru Musa Idris accused Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of interfering in his marriage to a Moroccan woman and blocking a police investigation

Idris alleged his wife has been in Gumi's custody for about 11 months after he brought her to the cleric for counselling

Gumi denied the allegations through his representatives and said he would sue Idris for defamation.

Source: Legit.ng