A pap producer revealed that his mother launched the family business with only N30, the cost of two days' worth of maize

A customer once tried to shame him for selling pap at the market alongside his mother, but his response to those words became the heart of a viral TikTok video

Hillary documented the entire pap production process on camera, from maize washing to packaging

A pap producer and seller based in Lagos has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the remarkable story of a family business that began with just N30 and grew over two decades into a small-scale factory.

In a video posted on September 7, 2026, a Nigerian man identified as @hillapapa on TikTok opened with a memory that clearly still stings. A customer had once looked at him sitting beside his mother at the market and said,

"Your mates they work for big office, you sit down for here, dey sell pap."

A Nigerian pap seller shares his story in a viral video. Photo credit: @hillapapa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Rather than brush the comment aside, Hillary said those words stayed with him, and the viral video is, in many ways, his answer to them.

Pap: How N30 investment built family legacy

According to Hillary, his mother started the pap business in the early 2000s with N30, which he described as the equivalent of two days' supply of maize at the time. With the support of his late father and God's grace, that modest start grew into what the family now runs as a mini pap factory.

He said:

"In the early 2000s, my mum started this business with just N30. You heard me right. N30. That is equivalent to two derica of maize. Just imagine that."

The business did far more than generate income. Hillary said it raised five children, funded their university education, put food on the table, and kept a roof over the family's heads for over 20 years. He added that the business became a source of hope during the family's most difficult years.

Watch @hillapapa document the pap production process and share his family's story below:

OAU graduate becomes pap seller, shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) went public with what she now does for a living.

The OAU graduate said she sells pap and mentioned what she studied when she attended the university.

Source: Legit.ng